The Joy of Decks: DJ Phil Taggart’s delight at working back home in Northern Ireland
Omagh-born DJ and presenter Phil Taggart talks about his days at Radio One, his popular podcast and his delight at being back home fronting a new dance music show on BBC Radio Ulster
Edwin McFee
After 10 years in the pressurised world of BBC Radio One, Phil Taggart would be forgiven if he decided to take a well-earned break. But not a bit of it. The 34-year-old is still pedal to the metal with a new slot on BBC Radio Ulster, a weekday drivetime show on American-based station Sirius XM and a weekly podcast of chill out tunes and special guests. He’s also got itchy feet to return to the local club scene.