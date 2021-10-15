The Joy of Decks: DJ Phil Taggart’s delight at working back home in Northern Ireland

Omagh-born DJ and presenter Phil Taggart talks about his days at Radio One, his popular podcast and his delight at being back home fronting a new dance music show on BBC Radio Ulster

After 10 years in the pressurised world of BBC Radio One, Phil Taggart would be forgiven if he decided to take a well-earned break. But not a bit of it. The 34-year-old is still pedal to the metal with a new slot on BBC Radio Ulster, a weekday drivetime show on American-based station Sirius XM and a weekly podcast of chill out tunes and special guests. He’s also got itchy feet to return to the local club scene.