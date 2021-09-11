‘The lack of clarity around when our industry would open was so stressful’: Bands talk Northern Ireland’s music scene in the Covid-19 era

The pandemic has rocked our music scene, but our tunesmiths remain as committed as ever to soundtracking these turbulent times. Edwin McFee meets three of our finest, The Wood Burning Savages, New Pagans and Tour Alaska, to talk about their struggles, successes and survival during the Covid-19 era

The NI music scene has forged a formidable reputation over the decades for being for a world beating force to be reckoned with that punches well above its weight. Granted, there were times our artists were dealt blows that forced them on the ropes for a bit, but regardless of whether it was the Troubles, Brexit or a variety of storms than even Barra Best himself couldn’t predict, our ever industrious tunesmiths could always be relied upon to come back fighting, no matter what the odds.