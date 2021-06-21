The Lambeg Boogie: Cultural crossover music video hits the right note with fans 

A music video featuring the Lambeg drum, electric guitar and Irish dancing in a cultural and musical fusion has gone viral on social media – with tens of thousands of views.

The video accompanies the track The Lambeg Boogie, which was composed by local Ulster Scots/folk musician Willie Drennan of the Willie Drennan Electric Band and blues/rock musician, David McClean, following an impromptu jamming session in a Co Antrim backyard.

The pair, who often collaborate on projects where they blend their different musical styles, decided to ask young Irish dancer Larissa Fleck from the Innova Irish Dancing Company, to join them in their video, believing the hard shoe sound would blend well with their song.

But while Willie said their aim was purely an exploration of musical fusion, he said the popularity of the track and video proved cultures could come together as long as the collaboration was done naturally and without any hype or intended political statement.

“To be honest, the motivation for The Lambeg Boogie was primarily the exploration of blending different musical genres like Ulster Scots traditional music and blues/rock and not about the sharing of cultures,” he said.

“We got together to make an album fusing those sounds and after a jamming session in my backyard, with me on the Lambeg drum and David playing the electric guitar, we came up with the Lambeg Boogie as one of the songs.

“From our point of view, we knew bringing in the Irish dancing element would work well with the song as we’ve done this before. We weren’t trying to make a political statement at all. We’ve been doing this for so long it just felt natural to do.

“Musically it works so why wouldn’t we do it? It was a natural, organic process but the added bonus is that it demonstrates musical genres can cross divides. People do it across the globe, never mind Ireland.

“We were conscious, of course, that people would see it as a fusion of cultures and while that’s great, it wasn't our intention. We just wanted to explore the potential of blending different musical styles. But we’re delighted so many people have watched it and appreciate the crossover of music as well as the crossover of cultures.”

Willie said that in traditional music circles, music, whether Irish or Ulster Scots, had always had the power to unite without fans of the genres giving it much thought.

“I think the fact the video has had thousands of views on Twitter and Facebook shows that the two cultures can work well together,” he said.

“I’ve been doing cross community work for years and I always find that the best way to go about it is to do it naturally, without too much emphasis on the cross community aspect.

“Music always brings people together but while we acknowledge that, it wasn’t our driving force.”

The album, Wired Up Again, is out now and also features local musicians Ali Mackenzie and Jim Cuthbertson. The band had to delay its launch due to Covid restrictions but are gearing up to take part in the upcoming Dalriada Festival.