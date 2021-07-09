The musicians behind the metal and marching mash-up that’s gone viral

When two members of marching bands got together with a heavy metal drummer and a guitarist in a recording studio, no one knew what to expect

They say that variety is the spice of life, but I doubt even those of you blessed with a Heston Blumenthal-like mindset would’ve thought of creating the tasty musical feast that is Marching Metal. The brainchild of NI charity organisation Beyond Skin and supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, this unusual collaboration saw two members from Protestant marching bands team up with a pair of metal musicians to perform a high octane version of Star of the County Down to mark the recent Make Music Day NI.