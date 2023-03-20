The Pretenders confirm ‘intimate’ Belfast concert for May 2023

English-American rock band The Pretenders are back with details of a brand new UK and Irish tour this May, which includes a show at Limelight 1 on May 23.

In February 2023, lead singer Chrissie Hynde embarked on a short tour playing more intimate settings in working men’s clubs and ale houses.

She enjoyed it so much, she’s doing it again this May, with a hint to a forthcoming new album

“As yet unreleased songs and absolutely no hits whatsoever. Well, maybe a few,” she noted.

The Ohio-born musician formed The Pretenders in London in 1978, with Hereford natives, James Honeyman-Scott on guitar, Pete Farndon on bass, and drummer Martin Chambers.

Pretenders Tour 2023

Their debut album, released in January 1980, was the first UK number one album of the decade and garnered critical acclaim in Europe, the US, Australia and beyond.

The group’s personnel and dynamic has changed over the years, initially with the drug-related deaths of Honeyman-Scott and Farndon in 1983.

Hynde has remained a constant force as the band’s focal point, maintaining the original Pretenders unique guitar-based sound in the style of Honeyman-Scott.

She’s recorded 17 studio albums, primarily as Pretenders, and has guested with numerous other artists, including Frank Sinatra and Moreno Veloso.

The Pretenders’ latest album, Hate for Sale, was released in July 2020. They regularly tour the world to sold out venues.

Tickets for The Pretenders’ Limelight gig go on sale this Wednesday, March 22, at 10am from ticketmaster.ie