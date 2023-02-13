The Proclaimers announce biggest Belfast concert yet

Craig and Charlie Reid of The Proclaimers in a studio shoot in Leith on February 26 2022. Photo by Murdo MacLeod. — © Murdo MacLeod

The Proclaimers have announced their biggest Belfast headline show to date.

Twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid will play at Custom House Square on August 16.

The duo arrived on the scene 34 years ago with their debut album This Is The Story. Since then, the ‘I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ hit-makers have enjoyed huge success across the globe.

It was the aforementioned song’s use in the movie, Benny & Joon, which earned the pair international recognition and a Top 10 hit in the US in 1993.

The pair have enjoyed Gold and Platinum singles and albums in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. They have also inspired a musical, the play and film Sunshine on Leith. The movie was the fifth highest grossing Independent UK film of 2013. The musical had its fourth UK run from April to June in 2018 with its biggest production to date by West Yorkshire Playhouse.

On BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island discs, actor David Tennant describes his first track by The Proclaimers: "I could have chosen any and every track from this band, probably my favourite band of all time. They write the most spectacular songs, big hearted, uncynical passionate songs."

The Proclaimers released their twelfth studio album ‘Dentures out’ in September 2022.

Tickets will be on sale this Friday (February 17) at 9am via www.ticketmaster.ie.