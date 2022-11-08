The Prodigy announced as latest Belsonic 2023 headliner with special guest Andy C

The late Keith Flint with Maxim and Liam Howlett, his bandmates in The Prodigy

The Prodigy has been announced as the latest headliner act for Belsonic 2023.

The iconic band is set to bring “a very special outdoor performance” to Ormeau Park in Belfast with special guest Andy C.

It comes off the back of an emotionally charged sellout tour of the UK — the first since Keith Flint passed away in March 2019.

Liam and Maxim will be joined once again by guitarist Rob Holliday and drummer Leo Crabtree when they take to the stage on Friday, June 30.

The concert is strictly for those aged 16 and above with ID required. Lionel Richie, George Ezra, Paolo Nutini, Sam Fender and Florence & The Machine have already been confirmed as fellow headliners at next summer’s festival.

Prodigy’s Liam Howlett said: “We always said from the start, as long as the people wanna see us, we will be there for them, to play our tunes live with full power and much rukus.”

The band is currently back in the studio working on new music, following up last album No Tourists which saw them break the record for the most UK number one albums by an electronic artist with seven consecutive number ones stretching back to 1994’s Music For The Jilted Generation.

Tickets for the Belsonic concert go on sale from Ticketmaster on Friday, November 11, at 9am.