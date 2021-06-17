The Saturdays star Una Healy backs testing at concerts if it helps industry to recover

Chart-topping singer Una Healy said she would support antigen testing at concerts and live gigs if it helps get the entertainment industry back on track.

The Saturdays star (39) said that she dearly misses performing live to thousands of fans and thinks rolling out the system would be a huge boost for large-scale events.

“Yeah, I think that would make sense and now that the vaccines are rolling out and the virus is under control a bit more and we understand more about it,” she said.

“They’ve done some antigen tests at other events, before and after them and that sounds like a really good plan to do that here. For travel as well as live gigs. There's nothing like being out on stage performing and sharing the music live.”

She was speaking after Ireland’s Arts Minister Catherine Martin unveiled a €25m package for 230 promoters and events companies under the Republic’s Live Performance Support Scheme.

“I think it’s great. It gives hope for people to go and enjoy themselves as well. I miss performing but I also miss going to these gigs and being part of them; going there with your friends and being happy and socialising. I think it’s a win-win for everybody. People really miss that,” she said.

Now living back in her hometown of Thurles, Co Tipperary, in a house right next door to her parents, she said her two children Aoife (9) and Tadhg (6) have settled in very well to their new home.

They’re attending her alma mater of Presentation PS and she said it was the perfect move back for all of them.

“I have asked them a couple of times, ‘Are you happy you’re here now or do you want to go back to your old school?’ and they’re like ‘No, we prefer it here’ so that’s good.

“They've made friends, they’re learning Irish and they’re involved in the GAA so they’re playing football and hurling so they’re making friends through that.

“This town is home, my parents are next door so I've got that support around me. It's great; it’s the perfect place to be and fortunately, living at home hasn’t disrupted my UK work, I can still do it remotely.”

Currently fronting her own show on Absolute Radio Country, she has also released a new single ‘Song of the Summer’ with Canadian artist Teybey.

In the absence of live performances, she said exercising kept her sane during lockdown and it was a “great way to release that energy”.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Electric Picnic festival have said they are "still confident" the event can go ahead this year.

The music festival, originally scheduled to take place on September 3-5, has been pushed back by three weeks, to September 24-26, to give it the best chance of proceeding.

Anyone with tickets for the original dates who is unable to make the rescheduled event will be entitled to a full refund.

A spokesperson said: "Given the great progress the HSE is making on the vaccine rollout so far, and the recently announced target of having at least 70% of the country fully vaccinated by the end of July, we are still confident that the festival can take place this year.

"That being said, we feel we have a much better chance of that happening by moving the dates back a few weeks to September 24-26 instead of the original dates.”