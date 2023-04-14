The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies after brief illness

Mark Sheehan, guitarist for Irish pop band The Script, has died after a brief illness.

Sheehan, 46, who formed the band alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, died in hospital on Friday.

A statement on the band’s social media pages said: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

The Script were formed in Dublin in 2001.

Their eponymous debut album was released in 2008 and it went to number one in both the UK and Ireland.

It featured hits such as We Cry, Breakeven, and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, with the latter peaking at number two in the UK singles charts.

The band have released six studio albums and one compilation project, Tales From The Script – Greatest Hits, which dropped in 2021.

Six of these peaked at number one in the UK charts while their third album, Number 3, made it to number two.

Bands such as Arctic Monkeys, Genesis, Pink Floyd, Kings Of Leon, Radiohead, Blur and Muse all also have six number one records to their name, according to the Official Charts.

Paying tribute to Sheehan, fellow Irish rock band Kodaline said in a statement posted to Twitter: “So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan.

“We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man. Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers.”

Other celebrities were also quick to honour his memory on social media.

In statement posted on Instagram, Irish presenter Laura Whitmore wrote: “Thinking of you all at this time.

“Mark was one of the nicest and most talented men you could meet.”

In their own Instagram tribute, Irish pop duo Jedward said: “Everyone in the Irish music industry and worldwide mourn your loss RIP Mark such a talented musician from The Script one of the most iconic Irish groups of our generation.”