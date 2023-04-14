The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan has died in hospital

The band's official social media accounts confirmed the tragic news this evening.

A short message accompanied by a photo of Sheehan said: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away in hospital after a brief illness.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

Sheehan (41) had been missing from the American leg of The Script’s greatest hits tour last year.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday World last May, singer Danny O'Donoghue confirmed Mark had taken time out for family commitments.

"It's his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband," Danny told me.

"He's been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that 'if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it'.

"He took a little bit of time off. You get refreshed, then you come back with a new zest for life. And I believe it was the best thing that could have happened for all of us.

"Me and Glen had to get on with it in the meantime. We did the American leg without him, but the second we all get back in the room again for the Irish tour you just sit there and you go 'there's the f**kin' magic!'"

Sheehan, who is originally from Dublin’s Liberties, was the lead guitarist in the band that formed in 2001 in the capital city.

Along with lead singer O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power they relocated to London to pursue their musical career.

Success followed in 2008 with their album The Script reaching number one in the UK and Ireland, helped by the popularity of singles such as Breakeven.

O’Donoghue and Sheehan have been friends since their school days and pursued various musical projects together before settling on The Script.