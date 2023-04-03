The Undertones pay tribute to legendary music exec Seymour Stein: ‘Thank you for the leg up’

Feargal Sharkey has paid tribute to the legendary music executive who signed The Undertones who has died at the age of 80.

Seymour Stein was the New York-based music mogul who is often credited for the careers of music superstars including Madonna, Talking Heads and The Ramones.

He also introduced UK acts such The Smiths and Fleetwood Mac to American audiences.

However shunning the big names associated with Stein, the former lead vocalist of The Undertones said: “Forget about Madonna, Talking Head, the Ramones etc.

“Seymour Stein was also man that signed The Undertones.

“RIP Seymour, it was a honour and privilege to know you and thank you so much for the leg up to a young band from Ireland. Tip of hat sir.”

Former bandmate and guitarist Damien O’Neill retweeted a tribute to the music executive calling him “a visionary who knew the tide was turning in the mid 1970s. Responsible for bringing many of our favourites closer to us."

Michael Bradley also tweeted a sentimental photo of the Derry band signing their contract.

US magazine Variety confirmed Stein died on Sunday morning in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his daughter, film director Mandy Stein, three grandchildren and his sister Ann Wiederkehr.