The Undertones postpone gig at Derry Bloody Sunday commemoration over ‘Covid concerns’

Derry rock band The Undertones have had to postpone their performance at a Bloody Sunday commemoration event later this month due to “Covid concerns”.

The Teenage Kicks band were scheduled to play at the Millennium Forum in the city on January 28, supported by the three piece punk band TOUTS, alongside Tramp.

Posting the disappointing news on Twitter on Thursday, Undertones bassist Michael Bradley wrote: “Apologies to anyone planning to see The Undertones in Derry on Friday 28th January.

"It's been postponed due to Covid concerns. Now happening on 17 June. Not great news, I know. Again, we are sorry.”

The musicians were due to perform at the One World – One Struggle event in the city, commemorating the 50-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday in 1972.

The calendar of events will see a number of musical performances from the likes of Damien Dempsey, alongside film screenings, lectures and the annual walk of remembrance in the city.

Meanwhile, the former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is also to attend an event during the commemoration.

Mr Corbyn will be in the city for a keynote lecture at the Guildhall on January 29 to mark the anniversary.