The View’s London show postponed after footage of clash on stage emerges

The View have postponed their upcoming London show after footage emerged appearing to show the band’s lead singer confronting the bassist.

The Scottish rock band, best known for their 2007 hit single Same Jeans which peaked at number three on the UK charts, were playing at The Deaf Institute in Manchester when an apparent clash broke out.

Footage of the incident between frontman Kyle Falconer and bass guitarist Kieren Webster was captured on video and shared on social media, which seemingly ended with the musicians walking off stage.

A statement later confirmed the band, which also includes Pete Reilly, were postponing their show on Thursday night at Oslo Hackney in London, which was shared on the band’s official Twitter page.

It read: “Unfortunately we are having to postpone tonight’s London show.

“Our promoter is working to resolve the situation.

“Please keep hold of your tickets for now and we will make a further announcement in a few days.

“Massive apologies to all our fans.”

The indie rock band from Dryburgh in Scotland are scheduled to play Neighbourhood Weekender festival in Warrington at the end of this month, as well as TRNSMT festival in Glasgow in July and Victorious festival in Portsmouth in August.

They are also planning to release a new album called Exorcism Of Youth in August.