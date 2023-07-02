The Voice Kids judge Ronan Keating is moved to tears by NI teen’s audition

Co Armagh harpist Niamh (14) steals show with ‘mesmerising’ performance on TV talent show

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 26th June 2023 From Lifted Entertainment The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX Pictured: Niamh Noade performs. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com

This image and the information contained herein is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Tuesday 26th June 2023 From Lifted Entertainment The Voice Kids: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX Pictured: Niamh Noade performs. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com

A young Co Armagh harpist moved Ronan Keating to tears as she stole the show in the opening episode of The Voice Kids.

Niamh Noade (14) impressed the judges with her rendition of ABBA’s The Winner Takes It All.

Her performance was especially appreciated by ex-Boyzone star Keating, a judge on the show, who was left in tears following the performance.

Keating hit his buzzer and turned around for Niamh just mere seconds into her performance.

Following her rendition, Keating branded Niamh, from Lislea, a ‘showstopper’.

“My favourite moment on The Voice Kids ever,” he said.

“It was just mesmerising, I had tears in my eyes. It was so moving, so beautiful, I’m such a fan,” he told Niamh.

Read more Gary Lightbody reveals details of new Snow Patrol album set for 2024

Great minds must think alike because Keating then told Niamh he had his own version of The Winner Takes It All, which he added was somewhat similar to hers.

He added: “It’s crazy that you picked this song because a couple of weeks ago, I got a guitar and I just thought, ‘Winner Takes It All would be beautiful as a gorgeous, simple ballad’ like this.

“So I actually have a version of this with guitar and voice, very similar to what you’ve just done.”

Ronan Keating

Alongside Keating, Danny Jones of McFly fame and London-born singer/songwriter Pixie Lott turned their famous red chairs around for Niamh.

Lott praised Niamh’s ‘magical, classy and elegant’ performance and told the teen, a third year student at St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook, she had the audience in the palm of her hand.

“The timing of your singing was so amazing, it was really special,” she said.

Jones was so impressed by Niamh’s unique style that he needed to know where she found her inspiration.

Niamh praised her dad for inspiring her, explaining: “Well my dad is probably my inspiration. He sings and he plays the uilleann pipes and the guitar.”

Read more GoT star Indira’s walk down memory lane for new Banbridge studio tour costume display

Niamh also explained on the show that the Noades are a very musical family.

“There’s always music going on in our house with me playing the harp, my little sister Molly playing the bodhran, my brother playing the banjo and my dad playing the uilleann pipes, the guitar, and the whistle,” she said.

The three judges fought it out to represent Niamh but she ultimately chose Keating as her representative.

Keating is hopeful he can help Niamh propel her career to success.

“I think something big and beautiful is going to happen off the back of this,” he said.

Niamh is no stranger to competition. She has appeared on Teen Star UK, NI BBC Soloist of the Year and most recently made the final trio in the search for an Irish Junior Eurovision act.

She also made headlines in December for writing and performing a charity single that raised over £2000 for the Simon Community.

This season of The Voice Kids has three episodes, the second and third of which will air on July 9 and July 16 at 7.30pm, where we will watch Niamh battle it out with 15 other contestants in the hopes of winning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.