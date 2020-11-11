Therapy? star Andy Cairns left speechless after dinner party jibe

Rock band Therapy? have been through all sorts of scrapes over the past 30 years in the music business.

But the last place singer Andy Cairns was expecting to get picked on was at a posh dinner party in Cambridge.

He revealed that Brexit has caused ugly divisions that he thought was a relic of the past.

Andy has lived there for the past two decades but was told "if you don't like it, you can always go home".

The Ballyclare man said: "It shows you how certain types of sectarianism towards people from the north of Ireland has become in years.

"I married an Englishwoman and I've lived in England now for 20 years.

"And you forget when you were on tour, the amount of times we'd rock up at gigs in the early days and you'd get, 'Hope you didn't bring any bombs with you lads!'

"Or you'd get, 'Are you gonna do me roof?' and 'There's a railway line down there needs some working on!'

"And things like, 'Watch my kneecaps, wahey!'

"And that sort of petered out a little bit towards the end of the Nineties and I think the thing that was so incongruous was that this was a posh dinner party in Cambridge."

The one positive from the incident was that Andy used it to inspire a lot of the lyrics on their 2018 Cleave, but he admitted that he was left speechless.

He said: "This wasn't in the back end of a working men's club somewhere where somebody heard my Co Antrim accent, this was at a dinner party.

"The referendum result had been announced, and I said I came from a country where division has ruined people's lives.

"A guy looked up and said, 'Well, if you don't like it, you can always go home'.

"It wasn't some numpty in an English Defence League shirt.

"It was a middle-class, educated man from Cambridge.

"I've been living in England since 2003 and had never been called a Paddy, and no one has ever said anything untoward about me being Irish.

"I love living here. As soon as Brexit happened, someone told me to go back to where I come from.

"At that point I actually thought, 'Did he just say that?'

"And then I looked round the room and everyone looked at me, he put his head down and he kept eating his hors d'oeuvres.

"So it was like, 'God, is this what it's done?'

"It's the same as what Trump was trying to do in the States, divide and conquer.

"That's one thing I've noticed recently, it's the toxic nature that Brexit has caused. It has caused families to fall out."

Andy spoke exclusively to the Belfast Telegraph as part of the Sound Of Belfast festival, which culminates with the NI Music Prize awards tomorrow.

Last night, he and his band mates Michael McKeegan and Neil Cooper took part in the Getting To Know... Therapy? which saw them in conversation with local music impresario Stuart Bailie and is available now to view on YouTube.

While the rockers were forced to postpone their 30th anniversary tour plans because of the pandemic, they did mark it with the release a greatest hits album and their biography, So Much For The 30 Year Plan.

This year's Sound of Belfast has included performances by Ryan McMullan, with his song 'Belfast City' on the roof of the Oh Yeah music hub, Neil Martin at the Strand Arts Centre, and Duke Special at The Belfast Empire.

The Sound Of Belfast festival 2020 runs until tomorrow when the NI Music Prize will be streamed live on the Oh Yeah YouTube Channel.

Visit www.soundofbelfast.com for more information on what is on and to view videos of Therapy? and other events