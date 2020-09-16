'They cannot be forgotten': Gary Lightbody calls for support as NI live events industry faces collapse

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody is backing is a campaign by the live events industry in Northern Ireland calling for Government support to prevent its collapse.

Mass gatherings are on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, halting music gigs, festivals, theatre performances, cultural celebrations and more – putting thousands of jobs at risk.

The #WeMakeEventsNI team, made up of a host of people working in the industry, from sound engineers and lighting designers, to tour managers and riggers, are hoping their new campaign will raise awareness about the extent of the impact.

Bangor native Lightbody warned peoples' livelihoods are at risk.

“There are so many vital roles in this ecosystem; the tech crews, roadies, transport companies, riggers, promoters and many more that cannot be forgotten," he said.

"With no start date for their livelihoods, these jobs are all under threat.

"This is a community that comes together, not only to create live events and soundtracks for the general public to enjoy enormously, but in this - a very real time of need for the industry we all love.”

The #WeMakeEventsNI team say 7,500 jobs are at risk in Northern Ireland, while 58% of live music businesses’ staff have been furloughed, with 87% of those affected needing an extension.

They also say 45% of affected companies are expecting to make further redundancies after the end of the government furlough period, unless it is extended, while some freelance staff have received zero governmental aid.

Before the pandemic, music tourists in Northern Ireland would spend around £90m per year, the #WeMakeEventsNI team claim, with concert and festival audience numbers reaching almost 300,000 annually.

As strict social distancing remains in place and limited numbers are able to meet, mass gatherings for financially viable concerts and festivals are on hold.

According to #WeMakeEventsNI, much of the industry in Northern Ireland will not survive into 2021.

#WeMakeEventsNI has been sharing stories from artists and workers, who haven’t been allowed to work since March and have no set date for events to return, in order to show the devastating impact the current situation is having.

The campaign has been backed by local artists, including comedian Colin Geddis and 2019 NI Music Prize winner Ryan Vail.

Carrickfergus-born booking agent Steve Strange, whose clients include Eminem, Coldplay, and Chance the Rapper, said: “The live industry is currently on its knees and without Government support, the sector will see mass losses and a drain of talent - both artists who are unable to perform live and skilled workers who will move to other sectors in order to survive.”

Sharon Tea is logistics manager of bussing and trucking company Crossland – Northern Ireland’s only supply business of its kind, renting production trucks and tour buses to stars like Hollywood actor and Tenacious D frontman Jack Black.

“On March, 17, the last of our fleet rolled up. Our 2020 ended there," Tea said.

"We should be driving to the far-flung corners of Europe, moving bands and equipment to local venues but after 14 years of building our business, it’s been shattered through no fault of our own.

"The show can’t go on.”

The #WeMakeEventsNI campaign is building towards a global day of action on Wednesday, September 30, which will see the Northern Ireland events industry join a worldwide call for support.