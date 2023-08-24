‘They won’t sell our beer’: Irish brewer calls out Electric Picnic festival for deal with Heineken that excludes smaller businesses

Ballykilcavan Brewery was set up in 2017 to secure the financial future of a farm that has stood in the small town in County Laois since 1639

David Walsh-Kemmis is the 13th generation of his family working on their farm land

Azmia Riaz Today at 21:45