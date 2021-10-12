Third time lucky...it’s hoped...as Imelda May is set to headline Derry’s Jazz Festival in 2022

Councillor suggests re-naming the festival in honour of local jazz legend Gay McIntyre

The Jazz and Big Band Festival in Derry is set to return to its pre-pandemic glory with Imelda May as the headline act next May.

The Dublin-born singer had two previous headline shows cancelled in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At today’s meeting of Derry City & Strabane Council’s Business and Culture committee, members approved plans for the 2022 festival to take the same format as the last pre-pandemic event in 2019.

All programming for the 21st City of Derry jazz festival will adhere to any coronavirus guidance in place at that time.

Events will include a schools education programme, outdoor music stages situated in Guildhall Square and Craft Village and of course Imelda May as the headline act at the Millennium Forum on May 2, 2022.

The City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival is a major event in the city’s annual events calendar where the streets are filled with live music and thronged with spectators.

The festival is a huge showcase for the city and its artists and over the last 20 years has hosted a combination of local and internationally acclaimed artists ensuring that the festival maintains its reputation as one of the most established and influential music events on the island of Ireland.

Last year marked the 20th edition of the festival, however, due to the ongoing pandemic and restrictions in place the festival was delivered digitally for the second year in a row.

There was a plan in place for 2020 to recognise the contribution of Gay McIntyre in the Jazz world.

Clarinettist and saxophonist Gay McIntyre, has assumed legendary status in his home town of but the high calibre of his performing and teaching is known only to a chosen few beyond the famous walls of the city.

After meeting with the family of Mr McIntyre, jazz festival organisers plan to introduce an outdoor stage in the Guildhall Square which will be known as ‘The Gay McIntyre Stage’.

The opening event of the festival which takes place on April 28, 2022, will be known as ‘Gay McIntye and Local Legends of Jazz’.

And cross-community school brass master classes hosted by Heavy Beat Brass Band in previous years will now be known as the ‘The Gay McIntyre Brass Master Class’ focusing on saxophone skills and all other brass instruments.

For the 2022 event, council officers have proposed working within the existing rates allocation for the City of Derry Jazz Festival which is £120,000.

Members of the committee were asked to note the contents of the report and approve the financial contribution required to begin planning and promotion of the festival.

Councillors unanimously supported the proposals and said the festival should continue to support young people with bursaries as they did in 2021.

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said it is one of the best weekends of the year in the city and he’s glad to see his neighbour Mr McIntyre recognised for his talents.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey echoed that sentiment saying that education about the jazz genre should be taken to rural areas.

While, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said Mr McIntyre’s family are “delighted” to see him honoured but they hope it could be renamed ‘The Gay McIntyre Festival’ which, he said, his former People Before Profit colleague Eamonn McCann had proposed in the past.

A council officer indicated that a formal proposal had not been lodged and he would have to look at the council’s naming policy for clarity.