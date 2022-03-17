Thousands flock to Belfast city centre for St Patrick’s Day celebrations

After two years of waiting, St Patrick’s Day celebrations returned to Northern Ireland with more colour and pageantry than ever before.

In Belfast city centre, Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl led the parade along with her young son and was followed by a dazzling display of floats, dancers and musicians.

Among the eye-catching displays were St Patrick’s giant hound Spiorad-Spiri (spirit of adventure).

Thousands watch the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast for the first time in three years. Parades and other festivities were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Backed by cheering crowds braving the rain, the parade travelled along Donegall Place into High Street, Bridge Street and Waring Street before finishing on Donegall Street at Writers’ Square.

Elsewhere, parades and celebrations were also held in Enniskilen, Armagh, Downpatrick and Strabane.

In Derry, the Spring Carnival Parade is believed to have had over 500 participants. Guildhall Square came alive with a live show featuring animations and local choirs, while the Peace Garden in Foyle Street was transformed into the Colourful Land of the Little People.

Crowds also took part in the traditional St Patrick’s Day climb of Slemish Mountain before celebrating in the village of Broughshane.

Across the Atlantic, political leaders from Stormont and Dublin were making their case in Washington.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons posted a video message on Twitter, saying he was promoting investment and job opportunities for Northern Ireland.

He also criticised Sinn Fein for spending their time and resources “pushing for a border poll”.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill wished a happy St Patrick’s Day “to everyone across our beautiful island and the Irish diaspora throughout the world”.

On Wednesday, party leader Mary Lou McDonald had also shared a photo from the US.

She said: "A busy day’s meeting with American leaders discussing Ukraine, defence of the Good Friday Agreement and preparing for Irish unity.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is reported to have contracted Covid while in Washington, but had posted an update to say he had a “warm conversation” with US vice president Kamala Harris, calling for unity against the “abhorrent war” in Ukraine.

He added that the Ms Harris had offered “unequivocal support” for the Good Friday Agreement.

US President Joe Biden added that he was hosting a “virtual bilat” with Mr Martin.

He said: "I look forward to reaffirming the close and historic partnership between the United States and Ireland and the extraordinary bonds between our people.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared a video message celebrating St Patrick’s Day. He said the UK had a “large and proud” Irish diaspora.

“You can’t choose your neighbours, but you can choose your friends and with Ireland we are blessed.”

Referencing England’s recent Six Nations defeat to Ireland, he added: “Let’s just not talk about the rugby.”

In a more bizarre message, Irish pop duo Jedward posted a video of them performing a jig on a cliff top and wishing everyone in the world a happy St Patrick’s Day – except Russian President Vladimir Putin.