Thousands take part in Carnival to open nine-day Mela Festival in Belfast

PBelfast Mela Carnival Parade led by Lord Mayor kicks off 2023 Nine-Day Mela Festival. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.)

Belfast Mela Carnival Parade led by Lord Mayor kicks off 2023 festival. Pic by Press Eye.

Belfast Mela Carnival Parade led by Lord Mayor kicks off 2023 festival. Pic by Press Eye.

Belfast Mela Carnival Parade led by Lord Mayor kicks off 2023 festival. Pic by Press Eye.

Belfast Mela Carnival Parade led by Lord Mayor kicks off 2023 festival. Pic by Press Eye.

Belfast Mela Carnival Parade led by Lord Mayor kicks off 2023 festival. Pic by Press Eye.

Belfast Mela Carnival Parade led by Lord Mayor kicks off 2023 Nine-Day Mela Festival. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.)

Thousands of revellers have lined the streets of Belfast to watch the 17th Belfast Mela Festival get underway.

Visitors enjoyed an array of music, dance, arts, theatre, and food that was on offer during the colourful Mela Carnival parade on Saturday afternoon.

The spectacle ushers in nine days of Mela Plus events set to take place as part of Northern Ireland’s largest multi-cultural festival celebrating diversity.

Belfast Mela Carnival Parade led by Lord Mayor kicks off 2023 festival. Pic by Press Eye.

Read more U105’s Carolyn wins Great Taste award with Jamaican patties

Next Saturday will see a vivid coloured powder-throwing event take place ahead of the main day of festivities on Sunday.

More than 1,500 participants took part in the parade which left Writer’s Square at 12pm before making its way through the city centre

Over 20 different cultural groups were represented through the collection of pulsating songs and impressive sculptures being showcased.

A Mini Mela of live performances then took place on a stage erected at Belfast City Hall which was hosted by U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul Reilly.

Belfast Mela Carnival Parade led by Lord Mayor kicks off 2023 festival. Pic by Press Eye.

A light and sculpture exhibition celebrating older people’s memories was hosted by Mementos at 2 Royal Avenue which was free to visit.

A number of events including an ‘Orchestral Qawwalli Concert’ at St Anne’s Cathedral, ‘Tea Walking Tours’, ‘Yoga’ and ‘Wellbeing’ sessions are planned for during the week.

Comedian Bronagh Diamond will host Mela Colours at Botanic Gardens next Saturday afternoon when a high energy colour party kicks off with a live DJ, dancers and drummers providing entertainment.

Mela Day at Botanic Gardens will bring the nine day festival to close on Sunday with the annual celebration of global cultures.

The full programme and ticket info can be viewed here.