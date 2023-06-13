Three new Grammy Award categories added for 2024

Three new Grammy Award categories have been added for 2024, the Recording Academy has announced (Alamy/PA)

Awards for best African music performance, best alternative jazz album and best pop dance recording will all feature at the 66th annual ceremony.

The additions are intended to reflect the organisation’s “commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community” and “accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres”.

It was also announced on Tuesday that two existing categories – non-classical producer of the year and non-classical songwriter of the year – will be moved to the general field.

The change will allow all Grammy voters to vote in the non-genre-specific categories.

Previously, the general categories were made up solely of the “Big Four” awards: best new artist and album, record and song of the year.

“The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest category changes to our awards process,” Recording Academy chief executive Harvey Mason Jr said.

“These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape.

“By introducing these three new categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists – and relocating the producer of the year and songwriter of the year categories to the general field ensures that all our voters can participate in recognising excellence in these fields.

“We are excited to honour and celebrate the creators and recordings in these categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide.”