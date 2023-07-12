Ticketmaster: How Swifties can shake off online hiccups for star’s Dublin gigs

Top tips for savvy Taylor’s fans who want to navigate company’s difficult ticket sales app

Taylor Swift 2024 Eras Tour pre-sale tickets for Dublin gigs go on sale on Friday, July 14. Pic by Getty Images.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is set to arrive in Ireland next year with huge demand for tickets expected when they go sale on Friday.

Prices for the hotly anticipated gigs at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on June 28 to 30 will range from £58.47 to £194.18 per person.

Tickets will be released at staggered intervals on July 14 with only a limited number of fans being granted access to the pre-sale event.

We know All Too Well that it can be a stressful experience for fans seeking to go on the journey through the 12-time Grammy winner’s musical catalogue.

Following these simple tips could help you avoid a Cruel Summer in 2024.

Read more Good news for Swifties as superstar Taylor adds extra Dublin date

Make Sure You Have A Registration Code:

Swifties were asked to register in advance of the tickets being released — and that window slammed shut three weeks ago.

Only fans with a valid code will have access to the pre-sale which begins at 11am on Friday when opening night tickets will be up for grabs.

Fans should double check their emails to avoid wasting their time, and help reduce traffic to the Ticketmaster website for those lucky enough to have a code. Tickets for the June 29 gig will be released at 1pm with the sale for the final show kicking off at 3pm.

Only Open One Tab In One Browser:

Use one browser and only open one tab in your quest to nab tickets for one of the biggest events taking place on the entire island next year.

Fans should ensure they are logged into their Ticketmaster account in advance.

There is nothing stopping savvy customers from opening browsers on multiple devices.

This could prove distracting, but some users of the Ticketmaster mobile app have claimed to have had an easier experience and believe they got to the front of the queue much faster.

Refresh Your Browser Before The Sale Begins:

Refreshing your browser around 25-30 minutes before the tickets go on sale should redirect users to the landing page for the waiting room. When you get there, click the ‘join waiting room’ button once and wait.

Patience will be required as this could take a couple of minutes to load.

Do Not Refresh Your Browser Once In Waiting Room:

Eager fans will need to resist the urge to refresh their browser once in the waiting room and when they get in the queue.

Under no circumstances should browsers be refreshed at this stage as it may result in users being booted to the back of the line.

The lucky, and patient few, will be automatically redirected to the ticket page.

Be Prepared For Tech Issues:

There is always the risk of technical glitches could result in heartbreak for fans as they scramble to get tickets to see their favourite artists.

Making sure nothing is blocking your browser from accepting cookies should prevent any hiccups.

Fans are urged to use a direct internet connection rather than a proxy server.

If the transaction process is interrupted, don’t hesitate when it comes to resubmitting ticket requests.

Act Fast If You Get The Chance To Buy:

Don’t faff around if you are lucky enough to get a coveted spot in the queue.

You will only have a few minutes to complete the transaction, so having payment details at hand will be crucial for making sure your Wildest Dreams come true.

Taking too long will result in disappointment.

Make sure your Ticketmaster account is up-to-date in advance — and that you know your log-in details.

An error message reading: “Sorry, we are unable to fulfil your specific request” means the tickets requested may have sold out — try searching for different seats and keep checking in case more tickets become available.

Saving a valid payment method to your account could save valuable time.

What To Do On The Ticket Page:

All you have to do is select the type of ticket you want and then enter your unique presale code when prompted. After choosing the number of tickets required, simply click the ‘find tickets’ button.

A maximum of four tickets can be purchased on a single account.

Once you have chosen a specific section (depending on availability) you will have about 3 minutes to complete the payment.

What If I Didn’t Get A Presale Code?

You Need To Calm Down. And if there is any Bad Blood, Shake It Off.

Fans who were not issued with a presale code will have a chance to secure tickets next Thursday, but only if they have been selected for general sale access. Eligible Swifties will receive a purchase link and access code via SMS the day before the staggered sale commences.

Those placed on the ‘waitlist’ may receive an invitation to join the sale if further tickets become available.

Make sure you’re Ready For It.