Toccata founder Dr Sunil Paulraj: ‘You don’t need to be a Freddie Mercury... all are welcome’

In the early 1970s it wasn’t unusual for people to miss their bus at a stop beside a church in the Bay of Bengal on the east coast of India. This had nothing to do with the buses being early or late and all to do with the choir at the Emmanuel Methodist Church in the city of Chennai.

Despite the years that have passed since Dr Sunil Paulraj was an 11-year-old member of that congregation, from his home in Belfast he recalls this childhood memory.

“The Christian population in India is small and there is a lot of interaction between different denominations. At the time, this church had a truly outstanding choir,” he says.

“There was a bus stop nearby and people stopped in their tracks to listen when they heard the massed voices, often forgetting to board the bus they were planning to get.

“As a small boy sitting on a pew inside, I dreamt of the day when I would be old enough to become a chorister.”

What young Sunil could not have imagined was how the achievement of this ambition and his lifetime love of singing and music would one day make an impact on thousands of lives, changing them irrevocably for the better.

This would come three decades later after his medical training in Bangalore, stints as a doctor in Indian mission hospitals in Orissa, one of the poorest tribal belts in India, the Maldives, and finally in 2002, the Royal Maternity Hospital in Belfast where he is still based and works as a neonatal specialist.

Sunil describes his work in the mission hospitals as one of the most fulfilling periods of his life.

He regards it as crucial to his development as a doctor and says it also further enhanced his appreciation of music.

“We worked with very few resources. Many of the patients could not afford to pay the hospital and we often did major surgeries for as little as £10 to £20.

“Thankfully some Danish missionaries supported the work, and we had a wonderful surgeon called Dr Henry who inspired a generation of doctors and nurses.

“He had a wonderful bass voice, and he sang as he performed his surgeries, and I often assisted him.”

Doubtless this mission work played a part in his compulsion to act following the tsunami that shook southeast Asia in December 2004. He immediately made arrangements to return home to Bangalore to do his bit for the victims of this devastating natural disaster. Initially, Sunil partnered with a local radio station and staged a concert to raise funds.

The success of this event planted the seed that a year later had grown to become the musical group Toccata. From the Italian, toccare, it means ‘to touch’ and also refers to a virtuoso piece of music requiring a lightness of touch.

For the last 17 years the group founded by Sunil has embodied the virtues of touching lives and giving back to society, one concert at a time, at venues here and across southern Asia.

Based in Belfast, Toccata now has around 100 members from experienced professional and semi-professional backgrounds. They have performed with artists Dan Seals, Elton John, the Kenyan Boys Choir and Indian maestro, Ilayaraja.

The soloists have triumphed in lead roles in West End productions of musicals that include The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, Sunset Boulevard and War Horse.

In the last 10 years Toccata has earned a reputation for excellence and innovation and has become one of the UK’s premier musical bodies.

The ensemble rehearse at premises near Belfast City Airport and Sunil is pleased at the prospect of a tour to Tanzania in early 2023.

“We have been touring for several years and this particular trip has been in the offing for quite a while,” he says.

“We were invited by Bishop Fredrick Shoo, the Evangelical Lutheran and Angelical Bishop of North Tanzania. With Covid, it was difficult to plan anything, but all being well, we’re set to travel there next February.”

With that in mind, Toccata is actively looking for people to join the group and come with them on tour. Sunil is at pains to point out that neither the time commitment nor skill level is prohibitive.

“We rehearse for around three hours every alternative Saturday. You don’t need to be a Freddie Mercury or Elton John, people of all abilities are welcome — those with a good singing voice and equally bathroom singers. Toccata is a very welcoming group.”

Sunil counts Belfast as home now. He loves the city, the weather and the people. In his view, the fact that we often have four seasons in one day is a bonus.

When he’s not working and involved with Toccata, he is a keen walker and occasionally, a jogger. He connects particularly with what he thinks of as a friendly, fun-loving mentality, the notion of living for today and not worrying too much about tomorrow.

At the core of Toccata’s mindset is the spirit of giving. The belief is simple and powerful — when you give, you receive much more in return.

There is also a strong social and educational dimension within the group.

They collaborate with local choirs for international concerts and facilitate cultural exchanges, creating on stage magic as a result. A schools initiative trains students and provides a platform for young people to perform within a full orchestral environment.

Designated as United Kingdom Cultural Ambassadors, Toccata is supported by British diplomatic posts in the country of performance. Since its formation, the group has toured in 15 countries and has an increasingly large fan base.

Toccata contributes to various beneficiaries in the host countries by donating the gate revenue from shows and used medical equipment to hospitals in need. Recipients include children afflicted by Aids in Zambia, the Soweto Good Samaritan Orphanage in Kenya, the Little Sisters of Poor, Reaching Hand Orphanage, U&I and Bishops Cotton School in Bangalore.

The Toccata medical wing has distributed decommissioned medical equipment worth over £3m to medical units in developing and third world countries.

Members are encouraged to develop their social consciousness by spending time with the various charities they support. In Northern Ireland, Toccata has staged concerts for Rotary Clubs, the Soroptimist Society, Brain Injury Matters, McCracken Memorial Church, Glenmachan Church of God and the Whitewell Tabernacle church.

The group’s mission statement is threefold: growing through music, giving through music and bonding through music. Members enjoy international exposure and there are opportunities to improvise, understand different musical styles and appeal to global audiences through intercultural exchanges. Forging new partnerships is central to the Toccata way of life.

They have been successful in bringing together people from varying backgrounds, faiths and races to perform as one. The group takes pride in helping to alleviate phobias, social pain and stigma, as well as creating new friendships and providing lasting memories. While on tour and in between concerts, they also get the chance to enjoy unique experiences like safaris, trekking, paragliding and rafting.

Carol Carson is a full-time grandmother and joined Toccata six years ago after her husband died.

She says: “I was looking for a choir with a purpose. I’ve been on various tours to different parts of India and Kathmandu and have had the most incredible adventures.

“Singing is good for the soul and can touch the innermost depths of the heart. When you join Toccata, you become part of a close and caring family of singers.”

An alto soloist with the group, Emma Nugent from Newcastle joined seven years ago and is grateful for the new friends she has made and the opportunities to travel.

“I’ve been lucky enough to go to India and Nepal and the experience has been breath taking at times. I’m also very excited to perform here in October this year in a series of concerts. Toccata has allowed me to see parts of the world that I could only have dreamed about.”

At the end of September and in early October Toccata will perform in Lisburn, Dunmurry, Strabane, Enniskillen and Armagh in support of various charities.

In recognition of services to humanity, the group has been the recipient of the United Nations Golden Rule award and is also a member of the esteemed Children for Peace initiative. Sunil is particularly proud of the Toccata Medical Mission.

He says: “This is where we bring together doctors and nurses who volunteer to share best practices and the latest developments in the field of medicine through conferences and discussions. The medical mission has visited Kenya and India so far and we have plans to take to it to many more nations.”

Sunil is in no doubt that touring with Toccata is a life-changing experience that will live long in the memory.

“Supporting people who are less fortunate than ourselves, using our talents to give something back to society creates a huge buzz. New members who have travelled with Toccata in the past have said that it is transformative and the feeling of being revitalised is tangible.”

Perhaps one of the most memorable tours was to Zambia in 2008. After concerts in Lusaka, they set off for Livingstone to perform at a hotel in support of HIV-affected youngsters. A 10-hour, 500km journey through dirt and bush roads into the heart of the country was both an edifying and humbling experience for the choir.

In stark contrast to the luxurious hospitality that had been extended to the group, now they were witnessing the reality of life for many Africans which included a daily struggle for food and water. The mood in the bus suddenly changed. The supplies that had been loaded to sustain the travelling maestros were quickly distributed to the starving people along the route.

Many of the team did not eat until they arrived at the destination late that night. The majority of that group are still members of the choir and people whom Sunil regards as loyal performers.

More recently in 2018, Toccata toured in Nepal and India. They performed for the children at Mother Theresa’s orphanage in Kolkata and afterwards were thanked profusely for the wonderful experience that they had provided.

Over the years Toccata has changed the lives of drug addicts, alcoholics and people who have gone through traumas, suffering unimaginable hardships.

“Our journeys and performances have shown us that we are among the fortunate few in this world who are blessed to have food, clothing and shelter. It is therefore incumbent on us to share and give what we can to help those who don’t have the basic necessities of life,” Sunil says.

Mahatma Gandhi is often credited with this uplifting sentiment, ‘We must be the change we want to see in the world’. It is a compelling conviction, epitomised gracefully by a Belfast group with an Italian name and a universal reach.

