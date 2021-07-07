Tom Jones to perform at Belfast’s Custom House Square next month

Sir Tom Jones is heading to Belfast in August. Pic supplied.

The legendary Sir Tom Jones has announced a return to Belfast with a headline show at Custom House Square next month.

Tickets for The Voice judge’s show on Tuesday, August 10, will go on sale on Friday.

Sir Tom has over 100 million record sales to his name, 36 Top 40 hits spanning five decades and a greatest hits collection.

Classics such as It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat, Delilah and If I Only Knew barely scratch the surface of a career which also takes in networked prime time TV shows spanning over five decades both in America and the UK, countless Las Vegas residencies and a string of Grammy, Ivor Novello and Brit Awards.

The 81-year-old Welshman released his 41st studio album Surrounded by Time on April 23.

Tickets go on sale this Friday from 10am and will be available on ticketmaster.ie