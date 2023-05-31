Top 50 Irish albums of all time, numbers 30-21: featuring Róisín Murphy, Fight Like Apes and Ash

Our critics Tony Clayton-Lea, Roisin Dwyer, Zara Hedderman and John Meagher deliver the third instalment in our definitive list of the greatest Irish albums

The Irish Independent’s list of the top 50 Irish albums of all time is the result of voting by more than 50 musicians, producers, promoters, broadcasters, critics, publicists, podcasters and industry insiders.

For details on how we put it together, read our explainer.

Numbers 50-41 are here, while numbers 40-31 are here. We continue today with numbers 30-21, with the rest to be published daily and the whole, definitive rundown online on Saturday.

30 ­Overpowered Róisín Murphy (2007)

Having failed to make a mark with her debut solo album Ruby Blue, the former Moloko frontwoman gained widespread acclaim and a Choice nomination for her first major label outing. The Wicklow-born singer collaborated with a host of songwriters on the delicious dance confection that also features contributions from Carl Cox and Richard X. The infectious bubbling electro of the title track introduces a slew of inventive electro-disco that includes the Andy Cato co-penned summery dancefloor-filler Let Me Know and the chutzpah-laden You Know Me Better. Overpowered is undoubtedly her finest moment. (RD)

29 Fight Like Apes and the Mystery of the Golden Medallion Fight Like Apes (2008)

As album titles go, this one aptly encapsulates the spirit contained within. A primal and endearingly brutal nature underpins Fight Like Apes’ work, as exemplified on the anthemic Lend Me Your Face. There is a glittering and intriguing quality to the arrangements, which are heightened by soaring synth-driven instrumentation and catapulted even higher by the immense force of MayKay’s vocal delivery. Elsewhere, Tie Me Up With Jackets and Do You Karate? instantly transport listeners to the halcyon days of the late-2000s. (ZH)

28 Ghostown The Radiators (1979)

One of the greatest ever albums about Dublin, Ghostown offers a snapshot of the city in the dark, depressed 1970s. There’s a literary sensibility to the songs of Philip Chevron and Pete Holidai, with a central track, Kitty Ricketts, inspired by both punk and James Joyce. Despite such bracing songs as Johnny Jukebox and the fine Tony Visconti production, the album had poor sales and the band split up soon after. The 40th anniversary edition contains a delightful bonus track, Under Clery’s Clock. (JM)

27 Viva Dead Ponies The Fatima Mansions (1990)

The second album by Cathal Coughlan’s post-Microdisney outfit oozes ire and righteous indignation, mostly expressed by violent shards of aural bedlam but also taking the form of shrewd sarcasm paired with sweet synths and charming melodies. Coughlan’s targets are many; the church on Mr Baby, the police on Angel’s Delight and society in general on the ferocious Look What I Stole For Us, Darling. Musical contrasts pepper the confection to delightful effect, making for a compelling and jarring experience. Coughlan’s insightful invective and fearless sonic explorations are much missed. (RD)

26 War U2 (1983)

Having succumbed to ‘difficult second album syndrome’ on October, U2 exceeded their early promise on an album that put them on the road to world domination. It is at this point that the band’s ability to deliver stadium-sized songs begins with New Year’s Day and Sunday Bloody Sunday. The latter, a strident commentary on the British army’s massacre of innocent protesters in Derry 11 years before, is the start of Bono’s commitment to politicised songwriting, and remains one of their most played anthems. (JM)

25 Horsedrawn Wishes Rollerskate Skinny (1995)

With the success of debut album Shoulder Voices, Rollerskate Skinny found themselves indie darlings of the mid-90s with invitations to Peel Sessions, Perry Farrell’s Lollapalooza festival and fawning praise from the music press. However, it is on their second album that their true genius is evinced. Crashing guitars, fractured melodies and discordant harmonies ebb and flow around Ken Griffin’s understated vocal. Speed to My Side is a cacophonous, eerie phantasm and Cradle Burns bristles with upbeat, angular rhythms. Horsedrawn Wishes is an experimental, unpredictable, fantastical and wondrous triumph. (RD)

24 Isn’t Anything My Bloody Valentine (1988)

What a wicked spell My Bloody Valentine’s debut album weaves. Recorded mostly in Wales over two weeks when no band member slept for more than two hours a night, it is no wonder that the songs are so dreamy and languid. Despite the all-weather wooziness, tracks such as Feed Me with Your Kisses, No More Sorry, Several Girls Galore, Cupid Come and All I Need pack a sequence of vigorous guitar-driven punches that replace rock music with layers, textures and rugged tonal shifts. (TCL)

23 1977 Ash (1996)

Having signed with Infectious Records while still studying for their A-Levels, the Co Down teen trio went the top of the charts with their debut album, home to the hit singles Girl From Mars, Goldfinger and Oh Yeah. Elements of power pop, punk, garage rock and grunge permeate the collection which in places echoes Dinosaur Jr and Sonic Youth. The album bristles with a joyous youthful enthusiasm — soaring guitars, fizzing melodies and irresistible hooks populate its grooves. Exuberant pop punk has never sounded better. (RD)

22 For Those I Love For Those I Love (2021)

Music is a powerful vehicle for self-expression and examination. Its ability to help both artist and audience find the words to articulate challenging experiences is what continuously draws people to art. When Dublin-based producer and performer David Balfe shared his impassioned self-titled debut under the For Those I Love moniker, inspired by the untimely death of his close friend, he eloquently channelled his grief and established a community through euphoric 90s-tinged dance beats. (ZH)

21 The Clock Comes Down the Stairs Microdisney (1985)

Cathal Coughlan and Sean O’Hagan left Cork for London in the early 1980s and capture the Thatcherite ‘Loadsamoney’ culture of the English capital better than most. There’s a restrained fury in the keenly observed songs, and some of Coughlan’s ire is directed at the music business — Microdisney and follow-up band Fatima Mansions were never ones to play the corporate game. The record biz might have struggled to sell their wares, but songs such as Birthday Girl and Horse Overboard are from the top drawer. (JM)