Top 50 Irish albums: Three NI artists among numbers 50-41 as countdown begins

Irish Independent critics Tony Clayton-Lea, Roisin Dwyer, Zara Hedderman and John Meagher on the albums that kick-start our list

The Irish Independent’s list of the top 50 Irish albums of all time is the result of voting by more than 50 musicians, producers, promoters, broadcasters, critics, publicists, podcasters and industry insiders.

For details on how the Irish Independent put it together, read the explainer.

We start today with numbers 50-41, with the rest to be published in Independent.ie daily this week and the whole, definitive rundown in the Irish Independent Review and online on Saturday.

No Guru, No Method, No Teacher by Van Morrison

50 No Guru, No Method, No Teacher Van Morrison (1986)

Van Morrison slides in the slipstream back towards the spirit of his masterwork Astral Weeks in this mid-period album that evokes the work of WB Yeats and William Blake while also mining his early Belfast days for inspiration. With one exception — A Town Called Paradise, in which he gets typically antsy (“copycats ripped off my words, copycats ripped off my songs”) — the songs are wonders of understatement: tranquil, hymn-like dispatches. (TCL)

No Frontiers by Mary Black

49 No Frontiers Mary Black (1989)

An apt title for a record that saw Black gain a new global audience. Shooting straight to the number one spot in Ireland, it remained in the Top 30 for a year. Produced by long-time collaborator Declan Sinnott, its beloved title track is the perfect vehicle for Black’s poignant vocal, which evokes sundry emotions across the collection, as at home on Carolina Rua’s playful canter as it is on The Shadow’s plaintive refrain. (RD)

Hard Station by Paul Brady

48 Hard Station Paul Brady (1981)

Belfast’s Paul Brady arrived at Hard Station following periods embedded in traditional/ballad music. As the title might imply, he is at a crossroads, feeling the only way forward, creatively, is to reflect upon what is happening in his life. Throughout this acclaimed rock-oriented album, he touches on the ambiguities of relationships and Irish sensibilities in songs as peerless as Busted Loose, Crazy Dreams and Nothing but the Same Old Story. (TCL)

Watermark by Enya

47 Watermark Enya (1988)

There has been an overwhelming reappraisal of Enya’s mystical material, spurred by the frequent use of Orinoco Flow in recent film and television releases. Yes, it’s a perfect personification of Enya’s Celtic-centric sound, but there’s so much more beyond that to relish in Watermark. Notably, the remarkably modern production style that blends colourful electronic elements and wistful synth accompaniments with her striking vocals, resulting in ethereal compositions such as On Your Shore. (ZH)

Skinty Fia by Fontaines DC

46 Skinty Fia Fontaines DC (2022)

Whatever the next chapter is for Fontaines DC, they could hardly have better wrapped the first segment of their creative cut-and-thrust with this album. The band’s most varied to date, the songs reside in a conclave of London-based Irish people who fuse their “greater emotional tools” (as singer Grian Chatten puts it) with music that references traditional Irish, post-punk and avant-garde. (TCL)

Sea Sew by Lisa Hannigan

45 Sea Sew Lisa Hannigan (2008)

After serving her apprenticeship in Damien Rice’s band — her contributions to his first two albums cannot be overstated — Lisa Hannigan lived up to her promise on this marvellous, mellow debut. Her wonderfully expressive voice is at the heart of everything and her ability to fashion songs that speak of human truths while avoiding cliché mark her out as a special talent. (JM)

If My Wife New I'd Be Dead by CMAT

44 If My Wife New I’d Be Dead CMAT (2022)

Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson was on those ones-to-watch lists for several years before she released this super-smart, eclectic album. It went on to win the Choice Music Prize this year and with songs as earworm-friendly as I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby!, few were surprised. Thompson has much to say about contemporary life, especially from the female gaze, and she’s only just getting started. (JM)

Chemicrazy by That Petrol Emotion

43 Chemicrazy That Petrol Emotion (1990)

Sean O’Neill’s departure from Derry band That Petrol Emotion should have been cause for concern but on their fourth album, the remaining members reinvented themselves with renewed vigour to deliver their best record yet. The warm melodic pop of Sensitize and angular infectious rhythms of Hey Venus are standout moments on an album of songwriting and lyrical prowess where Steve Mack’s passionate vocals are at their most luminous. (RD)

Tattoo by Rory Gallagher

42 Tattoo Rory Gallagher (1973)

Rory Gallagher doesn’t faff about — he delivers his signature blues/rock with minimum fuss and maximum style. Tattoo, his fourth album, arrived a year after readers of the music paper Melody Maker voted him Guitarist of the Year. You can understand why: tracks such as Who’s That Coming (punchy Chicago blues), 20-20 Vision (a Delta/folk toe-tapper) and A Million Miles Away (slow, sensual pinpoint guitar playing) provide clear evidence of a musician in his prime. (TCL)

Go Bravely by Denise Chaila

41 Go Bravely Denise Chaila (2020)

When the Limerick-based rapper, poet and songwriter announced herself with Go Bravely’s immediately infectious lead single Chaila, not only did she spell out her astute artistic character but also demonstrated an unwavering ability to hone timeless melodies with her long-standing Narolane collaborators. On this Choice Music Prize-winning debut album, Chaila displays great dexterity, with heartfelt R&B ballads and exuberant pop arrangements. (ZH)