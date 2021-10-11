Top NI musicians take to Waterfront stage in tribute to key workers who helped society through pandemic

Some of Northern Ireland’s top musicians, actors and comedians will take to the stage for a concert paying tribute to the key workers who helped society through the pandemic.

Live at the Waterfront on Friday, October 22 will feature the best of local musical and artistic talent — past, present and future.

Described as a celebration of extraordinary talent, acts will perform free of charge to thank charities and workers across the health, social care and food retail sectors.

The line-up includes Ash, Cara Dillon, Foy Vance, May McFettridge, Ian McElhinney and the NI Opera.

Organisers say it is “a forward looking and inclusive event to recognise and showcase the talented people from across Northern Ireland.”

Joe Dougan, concert promoter from Shine and Carolyn Mathers, director of Snow Water Productions said: “We’re hugely excited about the Live at the Waterfront! concert.

“It’s a unique opportunity to showcase the fantastic artists and performers we have in Northern Ireland, to support the arts sector, and to bring them together to perform live after so many months of theatres and concert halls being closed.

Cara Dillon. Credit: Carrie Davenport

“We are grateful for the funding support of the UK Government which made this event possible.”

Over 60% of tickets will be going to key workers in health and social care, food retail and charities.

Audience members will enjoy music ranging from rock, classical, indie, traditional and opera to americana.

On the bill are platinum-selling Downpatrick rock band Ash, who have had multiple songs in the top 40 of the UK Singles Chart; the Grammy-nominated Irish Folk band Beoga, who co-wrote Galway Girl with Ed Sheeran; and the multi-award winning Foy Vance, whose music featured on numerous TV shows.

Also performing will be Ryan McMullan, whose song-writing talent has led to sold-out shows across the world; and JC Stewart, who has co-written with Lewis Capaldi, Niall Horan and was named MTV’s Artist of the Month for his latest EP.

Composer and multi-instrumentalist Neil Martin, who has performed across the world from Mostar Bridge and the Royal Albert Hall, as well as being played on the International Space Station, will perform on the Uilleann pipes; while another taking to the stage is Mercury nominated singer-songwriter Soak, who received the Irish Choice Music Prize Album of the Year.

Foy Vance. Credit: Jane Stockdale

A selection of our much-loved comedians will make an appearance, including Paddy Raff, Tim McGarry, Micky Bartlett and May McFettridge, who has completed 30 years at the Grand Opera House.

The audience will also be treated to a medley of highlights from recent films and TV series produced in Northern Ireland. In addition, some of our finest actors, including Ian McElhinney will read from works such as Ciaran Carson, Leontia Flynn, and Seamus Heaney.

People can apply for tickets through local media outlets.

The concert is being jointly produced by NI’s Shine and Snow Water Productions, and will be filmed for television by Green Inc Film and Television.

It is supported by the BPI, Arts Council NI and NI Screen and funded by the Northern Ireland Office.