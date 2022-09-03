T’Pau star Carol flies in to save day at big awards bash

Eighties pop star Carol Decker provided some much-needed heart and soul when she stepped in at the last minute to co-host an awards bash after the original presenter was forced to pull out.

Vanessa Feltz had been due to compere the inaugural Northern Ireland Cosmetic and Medicine Awards at the Culloden Hotel on Friday.

But just as she was about to fly to Belfast, Feltz received word her daughter had gone into premature labour, so instead headed straight to the hospital.

With just hours to go to find a replacement, co-organiser Michelle McTernan delved into her contacts book, and having met the T’Pau frontwoman at the recent Let’s Rock 80s all-dayer in Bangor, decided to call her and offer her the gig.

Michelle said: “Obviously we were gutted that Vanessa had to cancel, but we totally understand that her daughter comes first.

“We literally had about 24 hours to go until the event and I started to think about other well-known names I could approach to co-host the awards alongside local radio presenter Robin Elliott.

“I’d met Carol Decker at the Let’s Rock 80s bash a few weeks ago and she told me how much she loved coming to Northern Ireland.

“So I rang her and asked would she mind stepping in and apologised for it being so last minute, but she was a complete star and agreed to do it.”

Carol, whose band had hits with China In Your Hands and Heart And Soul, is currently playing back-to-back festival dates across the UK as the Eighties revival continues.

Following the awards, the singer, who lives in Shropshire, had to travel back to Maidstone in Kent for another Let’s Rock Festival on Saturday.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she said she was happy to help out as it meant getting back to the city.

“Getting Michelle’s call last minute was quite the surprise and my schedule is very tight at the moment,” she said.

“But how could I refuse a chance to get another trip to Northern Ireland — I love the place.

“And, of course, my sincerest and best wishes are with Vanessa.”

While Feltz was unable to attend, her long-term partner Ben OFuoedu of dance music duo Phatts and Small was at the event to entertain the guests.

Boyzone star Shane Lynch was also there to judge the best dressed male and female.

Michelle, who organised the awards with Lesley McGarrity of Younique Aesthetics NI, said she would be eternally grateful to the singer for helping out.

“When organising events there is often a glitch, but everything always comes right in the end,” she said.

She added: “I know it’s a tight turnaround for Carol, who has to get back to Kent for another gig, so we are both so grateful to her for agreeing to replace Vanessa.”