Trad and emotional: Belfast Tradfest hails the legacy of the late fiddle player Seán Maguire

Belfast Tradfest hails the legacy of the late fiddle player Seán Maguire

Seán Maguire, the astonishing fiddle player from west Belfast, was part of the tradition but he was also determined to excite it in fresh ways.

We lost him in 2005 but his recordings are endlessly great and various old YouTube videos show the verve and precocity of an artist who would not be held back.

Watch online as the light catches on the shiny rings of his left hand. His fingers blur and the other musicians are bemused, delighted.

He consumes jigs, hornpipes plus set tunes and then breaks a few hearts with the slow airs. Seán also explored Hungarian czardas and klezmer music. He was voracious.

There were many honours in his lifetime. He was admired both in America and in the former Soviet Union. You can see his image painted on the corner of Iveagh Street and the Falls Road. He is remembered at Madden’s Bar and there’s apparently a tribute near the ancestral family place in Cavan.

The traditional music community is still coming to terms with his substantial life. He was born into a musical family at 7 Dunmore Street in the Clonard area. He was trained in classical music, but his heart declared otherwise. But this duality was the making of his style as he dispensed with the given key forms and fingering of fiddle tradition.

He was compared to game-changers of the violin, like Stéphane Grappelli. Most likely, there were references back to Paganini and those fiery variations. And when you hear Seán’s deconstruction of The Mason’s Apron, you can only imagine how he must have upset the purists with their beloved Michael Coleman records, expecting to hear more of the same, forever.

Interestingly, the Belfast blues guitarist Gary Moore also tried his hand at The Mason’s Apron, cranking up the speed and virtuosity.

Fast playing in itself might not be a virtue, but when it fits with the sense of fun and giddy possibilities, then you can argue that it’s admissible.

The Seán Maguire Music Society was set up in 2021 to sustain the legacy. This year, they worked alongside the Belfast Tradfest programmers to put on a celebratory fiddle concert at the Duncairn Arts Centre.

The music bill was exceptional, but so too were the stories and recollections.

Johnny Murphy had been a teenage student of Maguire and he was the evening’s compère. He spoke kindly but the jokes were plentiful.

He remembered the generosity of his teacher but also his formidable side. He didn’t tolerate repeated mistakes and the standards were tough.

The maestro had earned his keep as a mechanic, loved motorbikes and was partial to drink and strong expression. Seán sometimes turned up at concerts without his own fiddle, expecting a decent one to be provided. There was mention of trips to Donegal and encounters with the mythical player John Doherty. What a collision that must have been.

When he visited the Smithsonian in Washington, the curators showed him their collection of Stradivarius-built violins. They were worth millions, but Seán wasn’t at all impressed. Also in America, he was gifted a beautiful bow, custom-made by a master craftsman. He kept looking at it, askance during the concert. “I asked for black horsehair,” he said after.

The concert included Sorcha Stockman, Ciaran Ó Maonaigh and another former student, Méabh O’Hare. It was a chance to revisit great pieces like The Golden Eagle hornpipe, performed by the outstanding Bríd Harper. We heard a fine player from Baltimore, Jesse Smith, who paid testimony to the transatlantic import of Maguire, and the fact that Seán had remembered the name of Jesse’s dog, years later.

And so, the players kept up their own conversations with the man. We heard a beautiful rendition of My Lagan Love, with all the history and connotations of that tune.

Mary Dillon came forward with a vocal rendition of Bonnie Blue-Eyed Lassie and the sentiments soared in the beautiful surrounds of the Duncairn.

In various conversations, there was a hint that Seán’s playing, and manner had fallen out of favour at some point. Certainly, the concert halls have recently been more amenable to the ghostly traces and slow airs of Martin Hayes and The Gloaming. So this event in the city was an important job of reclamation.

Dónal O’Connor, the Artistic Director of Belfast Tradfest, was onstage with his own childhood stories of meeting Maguire on a train platform in Dundalk. It was like an epic back and white film, he recalled, as the player stepped from the carriage in a trench coat and a big hat.

Many of us are attracted to mythology in music and Seán Maguire fits some of those expectations. But the fiddler may not have wanted us to be over-romantic. According to Johnny Murphy, he hated two things especially: writing down music and confession. So it’s more fitting that he has been remembered by friends, followers and the genuine warmth of the bow across the strings.