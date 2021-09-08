Traditional music: Tyrone folk star Hanna wins singer of year at prestigious awards

Niall Hanna, from Derrytresk in Co Tyrone, won Traditional Singer of the Year at the Gradam Ceoil Awards

Co Tyrone folk singer Niall Hanna has been honoured at the prestigious Gradam Ceoil Awards, which recognise those who have “advanced, strengthened and preserved traditional music in Ireland”.

The ceremony, which is now in its 24th year, will be shown on TG4 on Halloween night — the broadcaster’s 25th anniversary — from Whitla Hall at Queen’s University.

Hanna won the Traditional Singer of the Year award.

The Derrytresk musician burst onto the Irish folk scene back in 2018 with the release of his first solo album of songs, Autumn Winds.

His grandfather Geordie Hanna, Geordie’s sister Sarah Anne O’Neill and the extended Hanna and O’Neill families ensured he was immersed in music from an early age.

Niall has embraced the wider Ulster traditional song repertoire while also developing his writing talents.

Featuring a number of well-known local ballads, his debut album displayed Niall’s ability as a young songwriter.

Its title track was nominated for Best Original Track at the RTE Folk Awards in October 2018.

He also received a nomination for Best Emerging Folk Artist.

Niall is currently working on his second solo album, which is eagerly anticipated by his growing fanbase on both sides of the border. Having qualified as a teacher before his musical career took off, the talented singer found himself back in the classroom when the pandemic hit in March last year.

The singer was grateful to have something to fall back on during tough times.

“I’ve been lucky enough,” he told Irish Times.

“I had been playing music full-time, but I was able to go back teaching while still doing some recording in the background.

“It’s given me a bit of time. I’ve learned quite a lot of new songs and I’ve been writing songs as well.

“It let me catch my breath and focus a lot, instead of playing gigs all the time.”

The Glengormley School of Traditional Music also won big at the awards.

It was awarded the Outstanding Contribution Award.

Over its 20-year history, the Co Antrim hub has nurtured countless musicians, many of whom have gone on to work professionally.

It also offers summer courses in Donegal which help to bond young people socially and musically.

The Musician of the Year will be awarded to Angelina Carberry, while Steve Cooney will be awarded Composer of the Year.

Gradam Ceoil 2021 will be broadcast on TG4 on Sunday, October 31, at 9.30pm