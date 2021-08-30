Trancing in the streets: Scooter sends Belfast crowds wild

Teutonic technopop trio Scooter brought their high-octane powerhouse dance show to Belfast at the weekend, with two sensational shows at the city’s Custom House Square that left fans screaming for more.

Social distancing and masks were forgotten as the dance-starved thousand-strong crowd went wild at the packed city centre open-air venue.

There was huge excitement as the German ravers brought their ‘God Save The Rave’ tour to Northern Ireland with a mix of trance hits and classic anthems.

Earlier, funnyman Paddy Raff posted a pic of the trio arriving at Belfast International Airport “looking like they’re just back from Torrevieja with a suitcase full of Lambert & Butler each”.

Formed in Germany in 1993, Scooter — now comprising lead vocalist H.P. Baxxter, German DJ/musician Michael Simon and musician/producer Sebastian Schilde — have become one of the world’s most successful technopop acts, with more than 80 gold and platinum records to their name.