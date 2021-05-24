Tributes as blues guitarist Rab McCullough dies aged 72

Tributes: Rab McCullough tuning up in the John Hewitt Bar in Belfast in 2007. Credit Justin Kernoghan

Belfast blues musician Rab McCullough has been remembered as “an amazing talent” after he lost his fight for life.

The guitarist (72) had been in an induced coma in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was with family members when he passed away at the weekend.

Last night DJ Johnny Hero led tributes, describing Rab as “an absolute gentleman with an amazing talent”.

“I first met him in the late 70s at the legendary Clubhouse gigs when he played with Baraka,” Johnny posted on social media.

“He was instrumental in helping the Ex-Producers get some of our early gigs and was always generous with his advice, his time and his equipment.

“When he was a doorman in The Greenan he would stand in the DJ box and give me tips on working a crowd.

“If anyone needed an act for a charity gig, Rab was the first one to step forward. His musical ability was unquestioned and appreciated by different generations of fans both here and in mainland Europe.

“And through all of this, Rab was the most unassuming, humble man you could ever meet. This is a great loss.”

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Ralph McLean said: “He was an iconic figure in local music for decades, a great player, a long-term supporter of young talent on the Irish blues scene and a true gentleman.

“He’ll be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.”

During his long musical career, Rab had shared stages with names such as AC/DC, Rory Gallagher and Van Morrison, as well as opening for Jimi Hendrix.

He also played with musicians from Cream, The Rolling Stones and Amy Winehouse’s band.

He was renowned for holding the longest residency in Northern Ireland, with a 21-year stint at The Empire Music Hall in Belfast, and he made front page news when Hollywood A-lister Tim Robbins joined him on stage in 2008.

In a statement yesterday, The Empire said it was the end of an era.

“As you all know, Rab played every Thursday, come rain or shine, in the Empire Basement.

“Students, music lovers and casual drinkers alike could be found marvelling at Rab’s talent, playing at Belfast’s longest running residency.

“A virtuoso musician, a gentleman and a very big part of what makes the Empire what it is. We’ll miss you, Rab.

“We’re holding Marian, his family and friends in mind at this very hard time.”

Former Lord Mayor of Belfast Mairtin O Muilleoir tweeted: “Croíbhriste. In early ‘70s Rab had a band rehearsing in the garages at Ramoan Drive.

“He sent us to the shops to pick up some bottles of lemonade for them. They tipped us 50p.”

Describing the guitarist as a ‘friend and mentor’, musician Mike Wilgar said: “He was a genuine blues hero and a great person and friend.

“He will be missed by me and so many.

“He gave so many musicians including me a platform to perform and the help, advice and encouragement to keep going.”

Popular funnyman Paddy Raff summed up the feelings of the many fans and friends who shared their grief at news of his death, saying: “We’ve lost a special part of what made Belfast brilliant.”

Rab is survived by his wife Marian, sons Robert Jr and James, his daughter Louise and wider family circle.