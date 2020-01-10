Tributes for Belfast record label boss Lyndon Stephens who died after 'long illness'

Mr Stephens passed away on Friday morning after a long illness, according to a statement from the label.

"Initially given six months to live in July 2017, Lyndon refused to accept his initial diagnosis and defeated insurmountable odds, all while running Northern Ireland’s most successful independent music enterprise," the statement read.

"A visionary who helped guide the international careers of many musicians, Lyndon was a larger-than-life presence for his coworkers, clients, friends and family."

Describing him as a "techno head, a soul brother, a teacher and mentor, a life-long companion and a father", the statement said the left an "irreplaceable impact on all of our lives, and we are unspeakably injured and heartbroken at his loss".

Last month, Mr Stephens had announced he would be stepping aside from Quiet Arch to focus on his health and a farewell gig at The Belfast Empire Music Hall was scheduled for the evening of Friday, January 10, ahead of the indie label's "indefinite hiatus".

The label confirmed the show would still go ahead to "celebrate Lyndon's legacy".

"While this day is marked with heartbreak and tragedy, if one thing remained the same about Lyndon, it was how much he loved his work," the label said.

"As such, we would like to inform all that tonight’s show will continue as planned. We would ask that everyone planning on attending tonight’s show to continue to attend so that we may witness and celebrate Lyndon’s legacy properly."

Martin Byrne, a music events programmer from Dublin, said he would be making the trip to Belfast for the gig this evening.

Posting on Twitter, he said: “We came to Belfast to bid farewell to @QuietArch label instead we’ll be saying farewell to a beautiful human Lyndon Stephens.

“My condolences to his family, colleagues and friends. We’ll give you a good send off. Rest in peace Lyndon. Xx”

Derry city punk rock band The Wood Burning Savages were among those paying tribute to the music boss.

“Our thoughts are with the family and many friends of this beautiful soul,” they posted on Twitter.

“Lyndon Stephens, you tirelessly changed the landscape of NI music, connected so many creatives and in doing so made so many people happy. We love you.”

Omagh-born BBC Radio 1 DJ Phil Taggart described Mr Stephens as “one of the most genuine, friendly, tenacious and helpful people I’ve ever met”.

“He taught me so much about the world of music and we shared so many laughs. My thoughts go out to his family. RIP Lyndon.”

Artists including Joshua Burnside, Ryan Vail, Beauty Sleep and Pat Dam Smyth were signed to the record label, which was founded in 2014 and based in the Oh Yeah Music Centre.

Lyndon is survived by his wife Lisa Flavelle, who he recently married on December 30 2019, and his children.

A celebration of Mr Stephens' life will be held at Roselawn crematorium on Wednesday, January 15 at 5.00pm.