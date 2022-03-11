Tributes paid to ‘true original’ NI music journalist Gavin Martin after death aged 60

Tributes have been paid to “visionary” music journalist and co-founder of Alternative Ulster magazine, Gavin Martin, following his passing at the age of 60.

The Bangor-born writer, who was first published in the NME when he was just 13, died while on holiday in Barbados.

Martin co-founded the original Alternative Ulster fanzine at the height of the punk movement, writing about local bands such as Stiff Little Fingers, The Undertones and Rudi. While still in his teens, he began writing for the NME as a freelancer before relocating to London to work as a staff journalist for the music mag. He later worked as a music critic for the Daily Mirror.

During his tenure as a journalist, he interviewed numerous artists and bands, from Van Morrison to Marvin Gaye, James Brown and Dexys Midnight Runners.

Belfast Telegraph columnist and author Stuart Bailie, who worked for the NME alongside Martin, led the tributes, calling him a “visionary” with a “vast store of music knowledge”.

He said: “Gavin was passionate about music. He wrote what he thought, not what others thought he should write and sometimes he put some noses out of joint, but for all the right reasons.

“One moment he would be writing something positive about U2, next he’d do a hatchet job on them. He said what he meant, which was quite rare in the business.

“He had a love/hate relationship with Van Morrison and a 10,000-word feature he wrote over two weeks about Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan and his heroin addiction, caused ructions.

“Alternative Ulster was the start of it all for Gavin. He was a visionary and brilliantly opinionated.”

Jake Burns, lead singer of Stiff Little Fingers, recalled first meeting Martin when both band and journalist were starting out. Writing on Facebook, Burns said they didn’t always see eye to eye and that he felt Martin had often been unfairly harsh on the Belfast punk outfit, but that over the years, they had “rebuilt the burnt bridges”.

“Enthusiasm oozed from his every pore for the new music and times we were all experiencing,” said Burns.

“We came out of a shared time. We lived a similar life. He will be missed. And he did "grab it and change it " because it was his.”

Bangor crime writer and friend of Martin’s, Colin Bateman, said he was shocked to learn of his death. The pair grew up together in Ballyholme, attended the same school and shared a love for punk music, to which Martin introduced Bateman.

In a Facebook tribute, Bateman recalled a punk gig Martin organised in a church hall in Bangor, before going on to carve out a career as a music journalist.

“He was taken on full-time at the NME while still a teenager interviewing the stars - from Marvin Gaye to James Brown - before spending many years as music critic for the Daily Mirror,” Bateman wrote.

“He retired fairly recently - such a great pity that he is now gone, far too soon.”

Dexys Midnight Runners frontman Kevin Rowland said he too was shocked, adding that they had interacted on social media just shortly before Martin’s death.

Mike Scott of the Waterboys said he was “gutted” to hear the news, saying Martin wasn’t just a fantastic writer, but a fantastic person as well.

“I loved that man,” he posted on Twitter. “Travel on well, my friend. See you on the other side.”

Radio Ulster broadcaster Ralph McLean described Martin as a “true original” who always spoke his mind and often rubbed artists up the wrong way.

“He was a fierce talent and passionate music lover,” he said.