Tributes to popular Derry pub owner and folk singer Joe Mulheron who has died

Tributes have been paid to the owner of a popular bar in Derry/Londonderry after he passed away.

Sandinos landlord Joe Mulhern died on Tuesday evening at the age of 76.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood is among those who have offered condolences on social media.

“Very sorry to learn of the passing of well known and respected publican and folk singer Joe Mulheron,” he tweeted.

“Joe will be sorely missed but remembered fondly.

"Thinking of Joe’s family and all who knew him at this difficult time.”

The Water Street venue is hailed by local bar flies and even Hollywood celebrities such as Saoirse Ronan as one of the very best bars in Northern Ireland.

Mr Mulheron, originally from Belfast, was a passionate promoter of the folk song and music tradition.

He organised many events in his adopted city over the years and used the bar to showcase talent.

The musician has composer a catalogue of mostly humorous songs associated with events in NI.

Writer and commentator Darach MacDonald also expressed sadness on social media.

"The Man of No Property, the Voice of Resistance has fallen silent,” he wrote on Facebook.

"The folk singer of the North’s civil rights movement and the founder of Sandinos in Derry – the best socialist bar in the world – passed away last evening.

"Joe has gone from us, but his songs of resistance still ring around the hillside. No Pasaran, Vive Sandino, Vive Joe!”.