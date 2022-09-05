Two Door Cinema Club cancels tour as band member to undergo surgery

Northern Irish electro-pop band Two Door Cinema Club have announced they have cancelled their European tour as one of their members undergoes surgery.

In a post on the band’s social media pages, bass player Kevin Baird announced he had been diagnosed with an “an incurable autoimmune disease” earlier this year and had been receiving treatment.

The musician continued to say he has “loved every second of playing shows again this summer” but added the return to performing has been “really hard” on his body.

The band, which was formed in Bangor, have previously played a number of tour dates this year, including headlining Community Festival in London in July. They released their 5th studio album ‘Keep on Smiling’ last Friday.

“I've been experiencing a lot of ups and downs in managing this b*****d of a disease and after a lot of long chats with my doctor we've decided that the next step is surgery to remove the affected organ after which it should be much more manageable” said Kevin.

“I'm scheduled to have the operation in a few weeks so I'm really sorry to have to tell you we're going to have to cancel our EU tour in September/October.”

The indie group had shows scheduled in Paris, Amsterdam, Belgium, and Germany until mid-October.

“As for shows later this year, as it stands the medical advice I've been given is that we'll have to wait and see how the recovery goes after my operation” the post continued.

“We will of course keep you guys updated as to whether the North American tour will proceed, as soon as we know, you'll know. I know this is far from ideal and we're so sad we won't be able to make these EU shows happen, we've been so looking forward to seeing you after so long!

“I want to say thank you to the amazing NHS for taking such good care of me, thank you to Sam and Alex for their support and understanding but mainly thanks to all of you for being the best fans in the world.”

The band added to Kevin’s statement by saying refunds for their scheduled shows will be available from “point of purchase.”