Two Van Morrison classics among top 500 songs of all-time in Rolling Stone chart

Gloria and Into The Mystic feature in poll compiled by ‘rock music bible’

Two Van Morrison classics have featured in a poll of the 500 greatest songs of all-time by Rolling Stone magazine — but the Belfast superstar only just made it.

And local music fans have expressed surprise that Teenage Kicks by The Undertones, named by the late DJ John Peel as his favourite ever song, doesn’t feature at all.

Morrison’s Gloria and Into The Mystic are included in the lower reaches of the top 500 at 413 and 462 respectively.

Perhaps his best-known composition, Brown Eyed Girl, which is regularly the most-played song on radio stations around the world, isn’t on the list.

In the last similar poll 17 years ago by Rolling Stone — regarded as the ‘bible’ of rock music — it came in at number 109.

Bluesman: Van Morrison on stage

More than 250 artists, writers, producers and music industry figures were asked to help choose what the mag called a list “full of historic favourites, world-changing anthems and new classics”.

The participants sent in their top 50 songs and Rolling Stone tabulated the results. Nearly 4,000 songs received votes.

In 2004 the magazine published its first list of the 500 Greatest Songs Of All-Time, which the magazine said was one of the most widely read stories in its history, and was viewed hundreds of millions of times on its website.

The highest placed Irish song in 2021 is One by U2 at 62, while the band’s With Or Without You is ranked 211.

Their I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For comes in at 321.

In 2004 U2’s Sunday Bloody Sunday was voted the 268th greatest song, but doesn’t appear in the new poll, which has Sinead O’Connor’s version of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U at 184 and Thin Lizzy’s The Boys Are Back In Town at 272. Gloria, recorded in 1964, was voted number 208 last time — more than 200 places higher than in the current poll.

The latest Rolling Stone citation with the song says: “When Van Morrison wrote his first hit Gloria with the Belfast garage band Them, he was just another hungry young rocker, but his gravelly voice sounds years older than he was, and you can already notice the roots of the Celtic R&B mysticism he’d pursue for decades to come.”

It adds a quote from Morrison, who said: “I was just being me, a street cat from Belfast. Probably like thousands of kids from Belfast who were in bands.”

Rolling Stone goes on: “A Chicago group called Shadows Of Knight hit with a more cautious version in 1966; Morrison later complained that Gloria was ‘capitalised on, a lot’.”

The magazine says of Into The Mystic, which is 462 in the new Top 500: “Delectably arranged, transportingly sung, this may be the definitive Morrison song — an evocation of ‘the days of old’ that feels like a lover’s whisper. The highlight of 1970’s classic Moondance, Into The Mystic benefited from a new, more organic way of recording for him: ‘It was more like working with an actual band rather than a bunch of session guys,’ Morrison said.

“As for the lyrics, he’d admit: ‘So many of my songs from that Seventies period, I haven’t a clue what they’re about. A lot of the time, I was just picking up on a vibe.’”

The top 10 in the poll are 1. Respect, Aretha Franklin; 2. Fight The Power, Public Enemy; 3. A Change Is Gonna Come, Sam Cooke; 4. Like A Rolling Stone, Bob Dylan; 5. Smells Like Teen Spirit, Nirvana; 6. What’s Going On, Marvin Gaye; 7. Strawberry Fields Forever, The Beatles; 8. Get Ur Freak On, Missy Elliot; 9. Dreams, FleetWood Mac; 10. Hey Ya, Outkast.