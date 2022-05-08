U2 perform surprise concert in bomb shelter in Ukraine

U2’s Bono and Ukrainian singer Taras Topolya from Antytila band, who now serves in the Ukrainian army, perform in Khreshatyk metro station in Kyiv. Photograph: Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA

Bono and The Edge from U2 visited Ukraine today and put on a performance in a bomb shelter in Kyiv after being invited by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The rock band shared the news in a post on Twitter today in a move to show solidarity with the people of the war-torn country.

"President @ZelenskyyUa invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that's what we've come to do. - Bono and The Edge #StandWithUkraine."

The Dublin natives played to a small crowd of fans and members of Ukraine’s armed forces.

In videos shared online, the pair can be seen performing the Ben E King classic Stand By Me alongside Ukrainian soldiers in the subway station that now serves as a bomb shelter.

Bono also performed the band’s 1987 hit With or Without You.

During a break, the 61-year-old praised Ukraine’s fight for freedom.

“There is nowhere in the whole world that we’d rather be today than in the great city of Kyiv,” he said.

"The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom.”

Separately, US first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with the nation’s first lady, Olena Zelenska.

Ms Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia.

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” she told Ms Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

The first lady travelled by vehicle to the town of Uzhhorod, about a 10-minute drive from a Slovakian village that borders Ukraine. She spent about two hours in Ukraine.

The two came together in a small classroom, sitting across a table from one another and talking before reporters before they met in private.