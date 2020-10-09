U2's The Joshua Tree voted most defining album of the Eighties

U2 perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast, as part of their eXPERIENCE & iNNOCENCE Tour 2018. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

U2's The Joshua Tree has been named the best album of the 1980s by BBC Radio 2 listeners.

To mark National Album Day, which this year falls on Saturday, October 10, Radio 2's Sounds of the 80s polled listeners to vote on the most defining album of the decade.

But while there's a lot of stiff competition - with the likes of Prince, Guns 'n' Roses and Michael Jackson all making it to the top 10 - it was Irish rockers U2 who claimed victory.

Coming in second place was Brothers in Arms by Dire Straits, followed by The Stone Roses’ self-titled debut album.

Michael Jackson’s Thriller placed fourth, while Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite for Destruction rounded out the top five.

Upon hearing the results, guitarist The Edge told BBC Radio 2: "We've had the privilege of playing The Joshua Tree live all over the world in the last few years and it's almost like the album has come full circle.

"We're just thrilled that people are still connecting with these songs, night after night, year after year."

Including massive hits such as With Or Without You and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, The Joshua Tree topped the charts in over 20 countries. It became the fastest-selling album in British chart history and over 25 million copies were sold worldwide.

The Joshua Tree was released in March 1987. Its working title was The Two Americas.

The idea of using a Joshua Tree photo came from photographer Anton Corbijn, who suggested a trip through the Mojave Desert to take pictures. Bono liked the name so much it became the album title.

Corbijn recounts that Bono consulted a Bible and was taken by how the tree got its name from Mormon settlers who thought its limbs reminded them of a Biblical story of Joshua lifting his hands in prayer.

Broadcaster Ivan Martin said the album's number one spot was the right decision.

"It was undoubtedly U2's best album ever, full of great songs.

"I was fortunate enough whenever it was out to be invited on tour with them in the United States and the weekend we arrived The Joshua Tree was the number one album and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For was top of the singles chart.

"U2 also became the first band since The Beatles to appear on the cover of Time magazine so it's an album that I'm unlikely to forget for these very personal reasons," he said.

"The album was such a complete piece of work and it was there when the band was on its way up and getting bigger and bigger.

"When that hunger still exists with any act I feel that they're always more productive than once they get to the top of the mountain," Martin added.

Cool FM presenter Stuart Robinson said The Joshua Tree remains timeless.

"It's rare for an album from the mid 1980s to stand the test of time and you could play any of those tracks and it would sound like something that was recorded last week," he said.

"Not many other albums of that era could do the same because this one doesn't sound distinctively like an 80s album.

"It was ahead of its time and with it U2 found an entire new audience that they didn't have with some earlier material."

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Steven Rainey added: "I'm really glad that The Joshua Tree came out on top because it's a brilliant album. A poll like this is a perfect excuse to dip back into an amazing decade for music."

The full top 10 list

1. U2 - The Joshua Tree

2. Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms

3. The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses

4. Michael Jackson - Thriller

5. Guns 'n' Roses - Appetite For Destruction

6. The Human League - Dare

7. The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead

8. Paul Simon - Graceland

9. ABC - Lexicon of Love

10. Prince - Purple Rain

All but one of the top 20 are by male artists, with the exception being Kate Bush's Hounds Of Love - which lands at number 11.

Albums by Madonna, Janet Jackson, Tracy Chapman and Grace Jones feature further down the list.

A countdown of the entire top 40 list of listeners’ favourite Eighties albums will be broadcast on October 9 at 8pm on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.