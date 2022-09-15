Ulster Orchestra appoints local woman as its new chief executive

The Ulster Orchestra has appointed a local woman as its new chief executive.

Auveen Sands succeeds the New Zealander Richard Wigley, who leaves as managing director at the end of next month.

She said: “I am delighted to be taking over from Richard and very thankful that he is leaving the Orchestra in such a good position.

“I have enjoyed working with him and although I am sorry to see him go, I am looking forward to leading the Ulster Orchestra at such an exciting time, given its outstanding performance at the BBC Proms last month and its office move to Townsend Street in the lower Shankill to be at the heart of the wider community.”

Ms Sands, who is currently the chief operating officer, has a strong career background of 15 years in corporate banking in Belfast and Dublin.

She joined the Orchestra in January 2014 as head of finance and operations during the financial crisis which almost led to its closure.

She was a key member of the team led by the then chairman, Professor Sir George Bain, who with Richard Wigley, current Chairman Leslie Morrison and Orchestral Consultant Trevor Green, collectively helped to save the Orchestra.

Mr Wigley, the Managing Director since February 2016, has led the Orchestra to great artistic success as well as establishing a sound management structure.

He said: “With the greatest pleasure, I am handing over to my close colleague Auveen. She is a rare individual who combines business acumen, creativity and a special connection with people.

“I leave with pride at what we have achieved, and I have great confidence in the future of the Orchestra.”

Roisin McDonough, chief executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, which is one of the Orchestra’s chief funders, said: “We look forward to Auveen building on Richard’s legacy and taking the Ulster Orchestra to even greater heights.”

Daniele Rustioni, who recently extended his contact with the Ulster Orchestra and is now its music director, said: “I am thrilled to continue my artistic journey with the Orchestra and Auveen whose appointment opens a new chapter in the history of the foremost musical institution in Northern Ireland. I very much look forward to working with her on a variety of projects and musical adventures.”

Italian Maestro Rustioni, one of the most sought-after young conductors in the world of classical music, will lead the Orchestra in the first concert of its new Season next Friday, September 23, in the Ulster Hall. The star soloist will be the outstanding pianist Sir Stephen Hough who was knighted earlier this year by the late Queen.

Other top musicians during the season include Daniele Rustioni’s wife Francesca Dego, an outstanding violinist, as well as Northern Ireland’s distinguished pianist Barry Douglas, and Ulsterman Neil Hannon of The Divine Comedy who will perform a special Ulster Orchestra commission titled “Dwellers All In Time and Space.”

The Ulster Orchestra in its present form was established in 1966, under the chairmanship of Stratton Mills.

It has 63 international members and is currently regarded as one of the best ensembles in the British Isles, which received a five-star review in the Guardian after its Proms concert in London.