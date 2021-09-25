Ulster Orchestra stages first concert after pandemic hit

The Ulster Orchestra staged its opening concert in the Ulster Hall last night — and it was like no other in its history.

Even having the players on stage for their first live performance since the outbreak of the pandemic was an achievement.

The Orchestra can proudly claim that it played through the worst of the Troubles without a cancellation, and its only cancelled performance pre-Covid occurred a few years ago due to the Ulster Hall’s health and safety regulations because of a snowstorm.

However, the pandemic still cast a shadow last night. Due to social distancing only 300 people, wearing masks, were in the Hall compared to around 1,000 on other opening nights.

Nevertheless, there was a huge air of anticipation among the 300-strong audience, and the players rose to the occasion under the masterly guidance of their young chief conductor Daniele Rustioni, who is greatly in demand worldwide.

The concert had a lively opening with the unfamiliar Overture No 1 by the 19th century French composer Louise Ferrenc. Her Overture was compelling, and the Orchestra may schedule her 3rd Symphony next year.

The main works — Dvorak’s wonderful Cello Concerto and Brahms’ Fourth Symphony — were well-chosen as familiar and warm works for the audience to wrap around itself.

This was a night to remember in the history of the Orchestra and also a beacon of hope for the full return of the wider entertainment industry.