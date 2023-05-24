Una Healy relieved to share ‘the truth’ about throuple relationship

Una Healy has announced she “wasn’t in a throuple” following rumours she shared a three-way relationship with former heavyweight champion David Haye and model Sian Osborne.

The Saturdays star, 41, said she has been “trolled to death” after images surfaced of the trio on holiday in Morocco at the beginning of 2023, and has now claimed she was only in a casual relationship with Haye and she “wasn’t romantic” with Osborne.

She told Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally on their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me: “I did meet her, really nice girl, I didn’t get to know her very well, it wasn’t a throuple.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

She continued: “The T word, I had to google it myself because I’d never heard it, I was like what is this. Why am I being called this name that I have never heard of, I don’t know what it is.”

Healy explained she first met Haye on a dating app last summer, where he said he had just broken up with his girlfriend but confirmed he doesn’t “believe that the traditional relationship exists anymore”.

She described herself as a “monogamous person” and knew Haye wasn’t “husband material” but following her divorce to Ben Foden said she was having a “bit of fun” and agreed it was a casual relationship.

Healy said Haye had requested she meet Osborne as the pair were “very special” to him and Healy said she “wasn’t fond of the idea” but thought being pictured together as a trio would ensure people didn’t believe Haye was cheating on Osborne with her.

She described Haye as being both of their boyfriends until she returned to Ireland in January when she “unsubscribed” to the relationship with Haye, re-iterating that Osborne was “not my girlfriend”.

“I really enjoyed my relationship with him, he is actually a really nice guy, he was very kind to me, very honest, but it run it’s course and I have been single every since,” she said.

“I don’t want to be part of a three-way relationship.”

The Irish singer said she feels “relieved” to share her side of the story, saying: “I’m actually getting to say the truth from the horse’s mouth, it’s not rumours, it’s the truth.”

She added: “I’m a monogamous person, hopefully I will settle down again one day with a nice monogamous man.”