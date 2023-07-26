‘Unmatched and beyond compare’: Tributes are paid to Sinead O’Connor after death at 56

Her family confirmed her death at the age of 56.

The acclaimed Dublin vocalist was best known for her emotional cover of Prince's ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ and released 10 studio albums during her career.

The cause of her death was unknown.

In a statement, the singer's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar led tributes, saying “her talent was unmatched and beyond compare”.

First Minister-designate Michelle O’Neill said Ireland had lost “one of our most powerful and successful singer, songwriter and female artists”.

Sinead O’Connor in 2007 (Niall Carson/PA)

Born in Dublin in 1966, O’Connor was regularly touted as one of the industry’s most iconic voices.

She released her first album in 1987, The Lion and the Cobra, which reached number 27 in the UK charts.

Her follow-up record, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, was nominated for four Grammy Awards.

It featured the Prince song she made her own and would become most famous for, Nothing Compares 2 U, which topped the charts around the world.

The track earned her multiple Grammy nominations including for the prestigious record of the year category, as well as best female pop vocal performance and best music video.

In 1991, she was was named artist of the year by Rolling Stone magazine and took home the Brit Award for international female solo artist.

She released a further eight studio albums, the latest being 2014's I'm Not Bossy, I'm The Boss and was reportedly working on a new album with with Belfast DJ David Holmes.

A noted activist, O’Connor was outspoken on several issues, most notably criticising the Catholic Church.

Sinead O’Connor at Lourdes where she was ordained as a Priest in 1999 (Michael Crabtree/PA)

In the early 90s she made comments in support of the Provisional IRA, but in 2005 admitted she “didn’t know what she was talking about” and was “too young to understand the situation in Northern Ireland.”

In 2014 she announced her intentions to join Sinn Fein, but later renounced her plans after accusing the party of not “being serious about ending the partition of Ireland.”

In June 2021 she released her memoir, Rememberings to critical acclaim, in which she recalled some of the most famous moments of her career – such as in 1992 when she ripped up a photograph of then-Pope John Paul II on live television during an episode of US TV show Saturday Night Live.

The incident resulted in O’Connor being banned from appearing on SNL for the rest of her life.

In 2017, she made headlines when she announced she had changed her legal name to Magda Davitt claiming “she wished to be “free of the patriarchal slave names.”

In 2018, O’Connor also made headlines when she announced she had converted to Islam and had changed her name again to Shuhada, and before mid-2019 also changed her surname from Davitt to Sadaqat.

Sinead O'Connor pictured in 2021. Photo: David Conachy

Last January, the Irish singer said she would never perform again in public following the death of her 17-year old son Shane.

She reiterated these comments when in June 2022 her management team announced she would not be performing live for the foreseeable future due to her ongoing grief over his death.

They added the “love shown to her” following the news of his passing was a “great comfort and source of peace” for the singer.

Following news of her death, tributes came from political leaders and celebrities.

Musician Tim Burgess of the Charlatans said: "Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace.”

Fellow Irish musicians John and Edward Grimes, known as Jedward, said she was a "true Irish Icon of our generation".

"We only just met her this year and she was in good spirits, a very welcoming person with a big heart," the duo wrote on Twitter.

Author Marian Keyes described her death as "heartbreaking".

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said O’Connor was a “once in a generation talent.”

“Ah no! This is devastating. A once in a generation talent. God bless her. Rest in power, Sinead,” he tweeted.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said: “What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “really sorry” to hear of the singer’s death.

“Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music. Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam,” he said on social media.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said he was “devastated to hear of the passing of Sinead O’Connor”.

He added: “One of our greatest musical icons, and someone deeply loved by the people of Ireland, and beyond. Our hearts goes out to her children, her family, friends and all who knew and loved her.”

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite called her “an incredible talent”.

“Utter bravery, at a time when we weren't ready to hear it – but she was proven absolutely right. Sineád O'Connor was an incredible talent. Such sad news.”

Comedian Dara O Briain said he hoped O’Connor, who battled a series of health issues in the years prior to her death “realised how much love there was for her”.

Green Party Councillor Brian Smyth said: “Fearless in an era when it wasn't easy for women. A truly sad and tragic end, she suffered greatly. I hope she is at peace.”

She is survived by three of her four children after Shane died last year.