Uptown Punk: The Outcasts’ Greg Cowan on playing everywhere from Japan to a former ladies prison in Switzerland
Ahead of their comeback show on August 22, Greg Cowan from The Outcasts talks to Edwin McFee about Ulster punk, the pandemic and being immortalised on the silver screen
Edwin McFee
“It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock ‘n’ roll” as the late, great AC/DC singer Bon Scott once sagely noted and that’s an opinion Belfast-bred singer/bassist Greg Cowan and his band The Outcasts will most certainly agree with.