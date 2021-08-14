Uptown Punk: The Outcasts’ Greg Cowan on playing everywhere from Japan to a former ladies prison in Switzerland

Ahead of their comeback show on August 22, Greg Cowan from The Outcasts talks to Edwin McFee about Ulster punk, the pandemic and being immortalised on the silver screen

Greg Cowan. Pic by Kevin Scott

Edwin McFee Sat 14 Aug 2021 at 08:00