US pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo reacts to Nadine Coyle’s famous passport scene

Nadine Coyle’s infamous passport gaffe on the show Popstars has become something of a pop culture cult iconic moment.

It can be surprising then, when people outside of the UK and Ireland have no knowledge of the famous scene.

One person who now knows about it, is American pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who is only aged 20, and appeared to have never heard of Coyle before BBC Radio 1 showed her a clip of the historic incident.

In 2001, prior to her career with Girls Aloud, Coyle lied about her age to get on another singing talent show, Popstars: Ireland, but was later caught out on camera when she said her date of birth.

Rodrigo wouldn’t even have been born when “Passportgate” happened, but after sitting down with the BBC this week to promote her new album, Rodrigo was given the task of reciting the copy of several viral videos, with Coyle’s blooper being one of them.

After attempting to read out the script, the star singer and actress couldn’t quite get to grips with the surname Coyle, pronouncing it more like "quail" initially.

She then watched the real video, adding: "Oh no, I could feel her heart stop when she said that" before going on to quip, "she's so pretty".

The ‘Good 4 u’ songstress, who has over 33 million social media followers, also was amazed to hear Nadine did not win Popstars, but not as surprised as she was to hear that One Direction didn't win X Factor when they competed in 2010.