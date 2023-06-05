US singer Kelly Rowland pays emotional tribute to late NI cancer campaigner

Julie Lillis wanted more people to get checked for cancer

Singer and actress Kelly Rowland was reduced to tears while headlining a music festival in London as she paid tribute to a devoted Northern Ireland fan who died from breast cancer.

Co Antrim woman Julie Lillis was a prominent cancer campaigner and ‘much-loved’ member of the local film and TV production community.

Former Destiny’s Child star Kelly donated £28,000 to Julie two years ago when she was attempting to fund potentially life-saving treatment which wasn't paid for on the NHS.

Julie was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in September 2020 and a month later she learned it had spread throughout her breast, dramatically reducing her life expectancy.

She died in March.

On Saturday Kelly dedicated her song Stole to Julie.

She said: “This song I want to dedicate to my darling Julie, who has been with Destiny's Child and me my whole career.

“Julie I love you, this one's for you.”

Thanks to the donation of Kelly and others, Julie raised £105,590 before her death, with her target being £80,000.

Julie was first diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2020, less than a month after finding a lump.

The day after Julie was given the news of her cancer being incurable, she began a 300km cycle around Northern Ireland for local cancer charities.

She gave £5,000 to Cancer Focus Northern Ireland to help fund a new support group for younger women with breast cancer — something needed in our locality — and the charity’s research into the BRCA gene at Queen’s University. She also helped to ensure a secondary breast cancer audit became a reality in Northern Ireland.

The Whiteabbey woman worked for many years in production office roles on projects including Dracula: Untold, Game of Thrones, Lost City of Z, My Mother And Other Strangers, Derry Girls, Frank of Ireland and most recently, on Nova Jones.

At the time, Northern Ireland Screen, the national film and TV agency for NI, said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of her death.

Cancer Focus NI also extended its sympathies, remembering Julie’s “humour, kindness, and knowledge” and hailing her as a “trailblazing campaigner”.