Vaccine cards and knickers at ready for Tom Jones Custom House Square gig in Belfast

Tom Jones fans came prepared with both their vaccine cards and their “big knickers” to throw on the stage at Custom House Square last night.

It’s nearly a decade since the Welsh superstar (81) last performed at this venue and two years since the event was allowed to take place.

At the time the word coronavirus meant nothing to the thousands enjoying the performance.

It now seems incredible that yesterday saw young people getting vaccinated at pop-up clinics on the site in exchange for free tickets.

Despite the safety requirements, the crowds quickly flowed through the gates hours before Sir Tom hit the stage.

It marked the end of an agonising wait for many in the music industry. Promoter Joe Dougan had told the Belfast Telegraph he even feared the pandemic meant it was “game over” for gigs.

Those attending had to produce proof of their full vaccination status, with the second jab at least 14 days prior to the event.

Also accepted was proof of a negative NHS lateral flow test, or proof of natural Covid antibodies.

Rebecca Craig and Caitlyn Atkinson with their tickets after being vaccinated

After a brief wait in the queue, all it took was a quick glance from security at an ID and a vaccine card before this reporter was allowed in.

And e ven though the rules were being followed, it was still an unnerving experience to be back in such a dense crowd.

Only a handful of gig-goers chose to wear masks, but the atmosphere was far from tense as thousands of family and friends enjoyed a drink and a dance together.

When Sir Tom finally arrived on stage at 8.45pm to Mama Told Me Not To Come the crowd erupted.

After quickly recalling his first visit to Belfast in 1967, he told the audience: "We're all back in the land of the living once again."

After mellow renditions of Pop Star and The Windmills Of Your Mind from his latest album, it took rowdy versions of Sex Bomb and What's New Pussycat? before his signature vocals truly begin to soar and the crowd was left swaying happily.

Anita Scanlon (32) travelled from Sligo for her first concert since seeing The Script in Dublin three years ago.

“Oh my God, I’m so excited to get back to live music, I cannot wait,” she said .

Picking out Sex Bomb as her favourite Tom Jones track, she said the Covid safety measures in place made her feel at ease.

“I’m OK, I’m vaccinated and have done my part, so hopefully everyone else has done theirs.”

Four sisters from west Belfast — Denise Crossan, Moira Mervyn, Charlene McComb and Maria O’Neill — came prepared with their “big knickers” to throw on stage in true Tom Jones tradition.

Sisters Denise Crossan, Moira Mervyn, Charlene McComb and Maria O’Neill from Belfast

With hopes of singing along to Delilah, Denise said: “I’m really excited. It’s been two years since I’ve been out, the first time since the start of Covid. I’m delighted.”

Husband and wife Michelle (56) and Raymond McCrea (59) from north Belfast promised they were going to “dance their legs off”.

Michelle said: “We’re big Tom Jones fans and we’ve travelled all over America to see him, so at last he’s come to Belfast.”

She added that it was a delight to see “Belfast coming back to life” with the return of live music.

On the safety measures, she said: “It is what it is, you have to do it.”

Ska fan Raymond said his last concert was The Specials around four years ago.

“We have to do this (follow the safety measures). Sooner or later it’s coming with the passports as well.

“Hopefully in a couple of years this will all be in the past. People are strong.”

William Devlin and Laura Davidson

William Devlin (32) from Belfast and partner Laura Davidson (31) from Loughbrickland said they were delighted to be out on the town at last.

William said: “We haven’t even been to the cinema in two years. We’ve got our vaccine now and believe everyone else will have theirs as well, so it should be OK.”

Laura added: “I suppose everyone’s going to be a bit apprehensive about things opening up again but we just have to get through it.”

Married couple Andrew (38) and Catherine Guppy (40) travelled from Dublin.

Catherine said: “We’re fully vaccinated so I think we all need to live now, don’t we? So it’s fine, it’s outdoors, and we’ll be all right hopefully.”