Van Morrison adds new Belfast date to sold-out album launch shows

Van Morrison has added a new date to his sold out show at the Whitla Hall.

He had been due to launch his new album there on April 6 and 7, but now plans to serenade fans on April 5 as well due to high demand.

The new album is inspired by skiffle, a style of folk music that was popular in the 1950s. Morrison got a taste for it as a schoolboy, when he would listen to artists like Lead Belly and Lonnie Donegan at famed Belfast record shop Atlantic Records.

Van Morrison said: “I was still in school when I performed with a skiffle band – a couple of guitars, washboard, tea-chest bass.

“I was already familiar with Lead Belly’s recordings so when I heard Lonnie Donegan’s version of ‘Rock Island Line’ I intuitively understood what he was creating, I knew that it was what I wanted to do. It was like an explosion. This record retranslates songs from that era.”

‘Moving on Skiffle’ is 23 tracks long and will be released on March 10.

Tickets for the new date are on sale from 10am on January 6 on Ticketmaster.ie.