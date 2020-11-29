Van Morrison and Eric Clapton to release anti-lockdown song with proceeds going to struggling musicians

Van Morrison has collaborated with Eric Clapton to release his latest anti-lockdown song with the proceeds going to musicians hit hard by the Covid-19 restrictions.

The legendary Belfast blues singer will unveil new track ‘Stand and Deliver’, which was recorded by Clapton, this Friday.

Morrison has been highly critical of lockdowns which have been imposed across the world - including the UK’s - in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, previously venting his opposition in three other songs as part of his anti-lockdown crusade.

Lyrics in his song ‘No More Lockdown’ include: ‘Imperial College scientists making up crooked facts’ and ‘no more government overreach, no more fascist bullies disturbing our peace’.

The songs prompted Health Minister Robin Swann to heavily criticise the veteran crooner, branding them “dangerous” in a scathing platform piece for Rolling Stones magazine in September.

The 75-year-old has previously argued that people should have the right to think for themselves.

Proceeds from all of his songs are going to Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which aims to help musicians struggling to make it through the crisis.

Van Morrison and Eric Clapton on stage during the Music For The Marsden concert (Ian West/PA)

Morrison has also started a Save Live Music campaign, which tweeted on Friday: “New track release. In a bid to save live venues and support musicians, @vanmorrison and @EricClapton are releasing a new single, ‘Stand and Deliver’.

“Download the exclusive track on December 4 to #SaveLiveMusic.”

In an interview with Variety, Clapton expressed his solidarity with Morrison’s live music campaign, saying: “There are many of us who support Van and his endeavours to save live music; he is an inspiration.

“We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.”

The Brown Eyed Girl hitmaker added: “Eric’s recording is fantastic and will clearly resonate with the many who share our frustrations.”

News of the collaboration was met with mixed reaction online with one Twitter user, referring to other musicians who have contributed in the fight against coronavirus, to post: “Dolly Parton helped fund Covid vaccine research. Gaga helped raise over $35m for PPE for healthcare workers.

“Halsey purchased 100,000 masks that she distributed to various hospitals. Be like Dolly, Lady Gaga and Halsey. Don’t be like Eric Clapton or Van Morrison.”

However another person said: “Regardless of what you think of them, being worried about the performing arts industry usn’t a bad thing. There are artists who are suffering.

“People are suffering due to lockdowns. It shouldn’t be taboo to acknowledge that.”

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.