Van Morrison announces two shows in Belfast’s Limelight

Belfast singer Sir Van Morrison is to play two shows in Belfast’s Limelight on Sunday, March 6.

The first of the fully seated gigs will take place at 2.30pm, while doors for the later show will open at 7pm.

The ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ musician born in east Belfast is returning to the Northern Ireland stage having played a raft of concerts in the USA over the past few months.

Sir Van has recently released his 42nd studio album Latest Record Project Vol. 1, a 28 track double album delving into his ongoing love of blues, R&B, jazz and soul.

The Cyprus Avenue singer is currently facing legal action by Health Minister Robin Swann over an incident during a gig at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in June 2021, after several of Sir Van’s concerts were cancelled because of lockdown.

Tickets for Sir Van’s Limelight shows go on sale this Friday from 10am.